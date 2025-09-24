Apple iPhone Makes Buying Easier In India: No Cost EMI, Cashback, And Trade-In Offers

Apple iPhone has announced a range of flexible payment choices for prospective Indian customers, making its premium models more accessible. Through the given option of No Cost EMI, plans to various cashback offers and smartphone exchange programs, buyers can now select from multiple financing solutions while shopping online or in Apple stores.

Apple iPhone Festive Offers: Flexible EMI Plans With Zero Interest

Apple is presenting 12 months No Cost EMI through some leading credit card providers. Customers can spread their payments across 3, 6, 9, or 12 months without paying any extra interest.

Here’s how the No Cost EMI breakdown appears for a product cost at around Rs.10,000:

• 3 months: Rs.3,333/month, Savings: Rs.261

• 6 months: Rs.1,667/month, Savings: Rs.451

• 9 months: Rs.1,111/month, Savings: Rs.635

• 12 months: Rs.833/month, Savings: Rs.815

For the customers who wish a longer time period, standard EMI options are also available with interest, around 15.99% p.a., for 18-month along with 24-month plans, with monthly instalment starts from Rs.629 and Rs.490 respectively.

Expected customers can now calculate their own EMI through a built-in EMI Calculator, available on Apple India website. It helps users to explore the available options by choosing their bank and entering their estimated purchase total. Offers can only be integrated while using the same bank for every item selected in the cart.

Apple iPhone Festive Offers: Instant Cashback on Eligible Cards

Apple is also offering instant cashback of up to Rs.10,000 on purchases made using selected credit cards offered by American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. Cashback automatically triggers during checkout, offering instant savings on devices like iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.

Apple Trade-In: Exchange and Save

Customers can also use the Apple Trade-In package to exchange selected smartphones and get instant credit of up to Rs.64,000. The exchange value is applied straight at checkout, decreasing the total price and monthly EMI.

These packages are available both online and offline, in the retail stores, making it accessible for buyers to elevate their handsets to latest Apple models at a lower upfront cost.

