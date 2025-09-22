LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 australia bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone & Smart TV Deals Dropped Early, Only Prime Members Got In!

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone & Smart TV Deals Dropped Early, Only Prime Members Got In!

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is offering huge deals on TV and Smartphone to its prime members. Grab an early access to this massive discount bonanza. With up to 65% discount on TV and deep concessions on flagship smartphones, the sale is one of the most important opportunities for buyers looking to upgrade their devices ahead of the festive season. Due to limited-time discounts and offers and high demand, shoppers are recommended to act fast and grab the offers.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone & Smart TV Deals Dropped Early, Only Prime Members Got In!

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last updated: September 22, 2025 11:24:49 IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is offering huge deals on TV and Smartphone to its prime members. Grab an early access to this massive discount bonanza. With up to 65% discount on TV and deep concessions on flagship smartphones, the sale is one of the most important opportunities for buyers looking to upgrade their devices ahead of the festive season.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is nowadays live for Prime members, presenting early access to most of the year’s biggest tech deals. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 : Up to 65% Off on Top TV Brands

Television deals are amongst the topmost highlights this year. Brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL are offering substantial price cuts across their smart TV lineups. Shoppers can discovery everything from budget HD TVs to premium 4K QLED and OLED models at huge reduced prices.

Samsung is providing attractive deals on its QLED and Crystal UHD TVs, together with the high-resolution visuals with immersive audio. Sony’s OLED and Bravia models are similar part of the sale, known for their picture clearness and motion improvement. LG’s OLED and NanoCell series, together with TCL and Vu TVs with smart Android interfaces, are accessible with exchange benefits and bank discounts, accumulating further values to the customer.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Flagship Smartphones at Festive Prices

Smartphones are also key attraction to these festive prices. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, valued at Rs.71,999, features a 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, in addition to a 6.8-inch AMOLED display. The Apple iPhone 15, driven by the A16 Bionic chip, is offered at a price of Rs.43,749 including bank offers.

For the budget buyers, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G provide 5G connectivity, a 6000mAh battery, and a 120Hz display at only Rs.8,999.

Exclusive Prime Member Benefits In Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 

Prime members relish 24 Hrs. initial access, Prime Festive Offers with 10% immediate bank discounts, and special “Early Deals” through various electronics, fashion, and home appliances.
Due to limited-time discounts and offers and high demand, shoppers are recommended to act swiftly.

Disclaimer: We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We are free from any bias or marketing pitches and offers. We recommend you to verify details with the retailer before taking any decision and/or making a purchase.

Also Read: Navratri 2025: What Is The Hidden Meaning Behind Colors And Days?

Tags: amazonamazon dealsamazon great indian festival 2025Amazon NowAmazon offersamazon primeamazon-saleFestival SaleFestival Sale 2025Festive Discounts on AmazonIndian Festival Season Sale

RELATED News

JUST IN TIME raises Rs 80 Crore in growth capital led by ace investor Ashish Kacholia, to expand Pan-India omnichannel watch business
Stocks To Watch Today: IT Stocks, RailTel Corporation, JSW Energy, MRF, Vodafone Idea, Vikran Engineering, NTPC, Redington And Many Other In Focus Today- Check Tip Of The Day Inside
H1B visa fee hike may slow India's IT exports growth to below 4%: Report
Are You Worried About A Low Salary And How To Manage It? Use This Rule To Master Your Money And Spend Smart!
Changing face of banking mobilise India's financial markets: Report

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Caught Sleeping At Charlie Kirk Funeral, Visuals Raise Fresh Concerns About His Health
Navratre 2025: Top 50+ Whatsapp Wishes, Quotes, & Trending Social Media Status
9 Colours of Shardiya Navratri 2025: What They Mean and Why They Matter in Your Life
PM Modi interacts with Arunachal's traders, industry reps; discusses impact of GST rate reduction
"Today when India speaks the entire world listens": Rajnath Singh highlights India's rising global stature during visit to Morocco
Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone & Smart TV Deals Dropped Early, Only Prime Members Got In!
Indian Thriller Drishyam To Get Korean Remake, Deok Noh Joins Project, Suspense Hits Global Screens Soon
Kolkata Durga Puja pandal celebrates Bengali language, pays tribute to literary icons Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, and more
Tom Holland injured on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' sets; shooting paused
Abhishek Sharma Drops Four-Word Explosive Dig After Heated Exchange With Haris Rauf In India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash
Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone & Smart TV Deals Dropped Early, Only Prime Members Got In!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone & Smart TV Deals Dropped Early, Only Prime Members Got In!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone & Smart TV Deals Dropped Early, Only Prime Members Got In!
Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone & Smart TV Deals Dropped Early, Only Prime Members Got In!
Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone & Smart TV Deals Dropped Early, Only Prime Members Got In!
Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone & Smart TV Deals Dropped Early, Only Prime Members Got In!

QUICK LINKS