Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone & Smart TV Deals Dropped Early, Only Prime Members Got In!

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is offering huge deals on TV and Smartphone to its prime members. Grab an early access to this massive discount bonanza. With up to 65% discount on TV and deep concessions on flagship smartphones, the sale is one of the most important opportunities for buyers looking to upgrade their devices ahead of the festive season.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is nowadays live for Prime members, presenting early access to most of the year’s biggest tech deals.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 : Up to 65% Off on Top TV Brands

Television deals are amongst the topmost highlights this year. Brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL are offering substantial price cuts across their smart TV lineups. Shoppers can discovery everything from budget HD TVs to premium 4K QLED and OLED models at huge reduced prices.

Samsung is providing attractive deals on its QLED and Crystal UHD TVs, together with the high-resolution visuals with immersive audio. Sony’s OLED and Bravia models are similar part of the sale, known for their picture clearness and motion improvement. LG’s OLED and NanoCell series, together with TCL and Vu TVs with smart Android interfaces, are accessible with exchange benefits and bank discounts, accumulating further values to the customer.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Flagship Smartphones at Festive Prices

Smartphones are also key attraction to these festive prices. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, valued at Rs.71,999, features a 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, in addition to a 6.8-inch AMOLED display. The Apple iPhone 15, driven by the A16 Bionic chip, is offered at a price of Rs.43,749 including bank offers.

For the budget buyers, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G provide 5G connectivity, a 6000mAh battery, and a 120Hz display at only Rs.8,999.

Exclusive Prime Member Benefits In Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Prime members relish 24 Hrs. initial access, Prime Festive Offers with 10% immediate bank discounts, and special “Early Deals” through various electronics, fashion, and home appliances.

Due to limited-time discounts and offers and high demand, shoppers are recommended to act swiftly.

Disclaimer: We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We are free from any bias or marketing pitches and offers. We recommend you to verify details with the retailer before taking any decision and/or making a purchase.

