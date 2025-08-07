LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Sakshi Lalwani Calls Out the Hype: “This Isn’t a Miracle Drug, It’s Chemical Anorexia”

At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Sakshi Lalwani Calls Out the Hype: “This Isn’t a Miracle Drug, It’s Chemical Anorexia”

Sakshi Lalwani tells journalist Richa Kapoor that Ozempic and similar drugs are being misused and are better described as "chemical anorexia." She warns of hormonal and mental disruption and urges people to return to lifestyle changes and natural alternatives for long-term health.

Sakshi Lalwani Calls Out the Hype: “This Isn’t a Miracle Drug, It’s Chemical Anorexia”
Sakshi Lalwani Calls Out the Hype: “This Isn’t a Miracle Drug, It’s Chemical Anorexia”

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 7, 2025 11:46:47 IST

Sakshi Lalwani while agreeing with the other panelists, had a strong point to add when asked by journalist Richa Kapoor. “It’s not just Ozempic there are a lot of drugs people are taking off the shelf without any medical opinion,” she said. And to that, her reply is blunt: “People are calling it a medical miracle, but to me, these are just chemical anorexia.”

GLP-1 Drugs Are Tricking the Body

She explained how GLP-1 drugs like semaglutide, found in Ozempic and Mounjaro, trick the body into starvation. “They silently dismantle your hormones, gut, mental health. They break the brain and body connection and make your body think things it doesn’t actually need.”

A Call for Balance and Natural Alternatives

Richa added that today, no matter your size, people feel pressured to be even smaller. While Sakshi agreed with her fellow panelists that drugs may help short-term, under supervision, but only if you know how to bounce back to a healthy lifestyle.

“If you can’t make a lifestyle change, no drug will help in the long run,” she said. Instead, she recommends natural options like moringa powder on an empty stomach, black jeera water, bael juice with mint and ginger all powerful, simple choices.

About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women

We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed. 

Also Read: We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 Live Updates: 12 Hours Celebrating Women From All Walks Of Life

RELATED News

Who Is Qamar Mohsin Shaikh? Meet The Pakistan-Born Rakhi Sister Sending Rakhi To PM Narendra Modi Every Rakshabandhan
We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Dia Mirza Calls For A Plastic-Free Planet
‘Language of Design Is Also a Language of Art’: Women Creators Reclaim Voices at ‘We Women Want’ Conclave 2025
At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Leher Kala on Why Wealthy Families in India Prefer Adopting Girls Over Boys
At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Bringing Up Boys: Changing The Conversation On Gender Roles

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Sakshi Lalwani Calls Out the Hype: “This Isn’t a Miracle Drug, It’s Chemical Anorexia”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Sakshi Lalwani Calls Out the Hype: “This Isn’t a Miracle Drug, It’s Chemical Anorexia”

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Sakshi Lalwani Calls Out the Hype: “This Isn’t a Miracle Drug, It’s Chemical Anorexia”
At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Sakshi Lalwani Calls Out the Hype: “This Isn’t a Miracle Drug, It’s Chemical Anorexia”
At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Sakshi Lalwani Calls Out the Hype: “This Isn’t a Miracle Drug, It’s Chemical Anorexia”
At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Sakshi Lalwani Calls Out the Hype: “This Isn’t a Miracle Drug, It’s Chemical Anorexia”

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?