At We Women Want And Shakti Awards 2025: Sakshi Lalwani Calls Out the Hype: “This Isn’t a Miracle Drug, It’s Chemical Anorexia”

Sakshi Lalwani while agreeing with the other panelists, had a strong point to add when asked by journalist Richa Kapoor. “It’s not just Ozempic there are a lot of drugs people are taking off the shelf without any medical opinion,” she said. And to that, her reply is blunt: “People are calling it a medical miracle, but to me, these are just chemical anorexia.”

GLP-1 Drugs Are Tricking the Body

She explained how GLP-1 drugs like semaglutide, found in Ozempic and Mounjaro, trick the body into starvation. “They silently dismantle your hormones, gut, mental health. They break the brain and body connection and make your body think things it doesn’t actually need.”

A Call for Balance and Natural Alternatives

Richa added that today, no matter your size, people feel pressured to be even smaller. While Sakshi agreed with her fellow panelists that drugs may help short-term, under supervision, but only if you know how to bounce back to a healthy lifestyle.

“If you can’t make a lifestyle change, no drug will help in the long run,” she said. Instead, she recommends natural options like moringa powder on an empty stomach, black jeera water, bael juice with mint and ginger all powerful, simple choices.

About We Women Want: A Show That Listens to Women

We Women Want is a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show, it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed.

Also Read: We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 Live Updates: 12 Hours Celebrating Women From All Walks Of Life