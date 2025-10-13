Bobby Deol-Preity Zinta’s Heartwarming Reunion At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Leaves Internet Nostalgic

Bollywood’s festive season has officially begun, and the internet can’t stop talking about the heartwarming reunion of Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta at Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali bash. The designer hosted a glittering pre-Diwali celebration at his Mumbai residence on October 12, attended by some of the biggest names in the film industry. But it was the Soldier duo Bobby and Preity whose viral reunion video has taken fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

In the now-viral clip, Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta are seen sharing a warm hug as they meet on the red carpet outside the venue. Bobby, who arrived earlier with his wife Tanya Deol, was about to leave when he spotted Preity making her grand entrance in a stunning white and gold salwar suit. The two greeted each other with visible affection, laughed, and even posed together for the paparazzi. In one playful moment, Bobby photobombed Preity’s solo shot, leaving fans gushing over their adorable camaraderie.

Preity, who now lives in the U.S. with her husband Gene Goodenough, looked radiant in her traditional outfit, accessorised with gold footwear and a matching handbag. Bobby, on the other hand, looked dapper in a festive kurta, walking hand-in-hand with Tanya Deol. Their brief yet heartfelt reunion instantly reminded fans of their on-screen chemistry from the 1998 blockbuster Soldier, which marked Preity’s Bollywood debut and became one of the top-grossing films of the year.

The duo later reunited in 2007 for Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, and ever since the viral video surfaced, fans have been flooding social media with emotional comments and throwback references. One fan wrote, “Dono ko dekh ke Soldier movie yaad aagayi,” while another commented, “Bring back @iambobbydeol and @realpz in Soldier 2! We miss them together.” Some even tagged filmmakers, urging them to recreate the Bobby-Preity magic on screen again.

Interestingly, Preity Zinta is set to make her comeback with Lahore 1947, opposite Bobby’s brother, Sunny Deol. The connection has only made fans more nostalgic about the Deol-Zinta pairing that once ruled the silver screen with charm and chemistry.

