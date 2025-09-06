Childhood Nostalgia: How to Make Tangy Imli Toffees at Home

Homemade tamarind (imli) toffees train our memories to bring forth the sweetness of our childhoods and the tangy little bites that we enjoyed, studying the textures of the past. We can recreate (not quite, but similar) these flavors right at home with great memories of a handful of simple ingredients, as well as sweet-sour-spicy taste along with some modicum of texture.

Ingredients Needed

Tamarind (Imli) 200g (preferably seedless)

Jaggery 150g (or your favourite raw sugar)

Dried dates 8 pieces (for softness and sweetness)

Water 1 cup

Ghee: 1 tbsp (optional, for richness)

Chaat masala: 2 tsp

Red chili powder: 1 tbsp (or to taste) for spiciness

Roasted cumin powder: 1 tsp

Black salt: 1–1.5 tsp (for black salt)

Salt: a small pinch

Castor or icing sugar: (to roll)

How to Make Imli Toffee

Use tamarind soaked in water for about an hour first. Remove seeds and strain to get a smooth pulp.

Blend the tamarind pulp and deseeded dates in a processor/blender until a fine mixture.

In a pan, heat ghee and add jaggery. Stir until jaggery has melted completely.

Add the mixed tamarind-dates pulp and spices and thoroughly combine.

Cook the mixture over low flames for 8-10 minutes, stirring continuously until the mixture is thickened and pulls away from the sides of the pan.

Cool the mixture to room temperature.

Grease hands with a little oil or ghee, and shape small pieces into balls (or toffee-shape!).

You can either roll the candies in powdered sugar (used as a candy visualization) or you can just wrap them in plastic. They will be fine stored in an airtight jar.

Helpful hints to make the perfect Imli Toffee

Add spices according to your spices for kids or for people that don’t like spicy.

Ensure that the mixture does not run, and has grown thick before shaping the toffee.

Store the candies in an airtight container. This guarantees that they are chewy for weeks and not dried out, and lose their flavor.

This recipe makes a great memory of old schooldays, bringing back that famous tangy-sweet chatpata every time you take a bite!

Disclaimer: Tamarind can affect acidity levels in some individuals. Consume moderately to avoid digestive discomfort. This recipe is intended for general informational purposes and not a replacement for professional dietary advice.