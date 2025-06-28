Crocs And Crossover: Crocs India Latest Monsoon Campaign Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi And Chae Soo-bin

Crocs India released the full version of their monsoon campaign starring Indian actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and South Korean actress Chae Soo-bin on June 25th via Crocs India’s official Instagram account. The brand created the buzz around social media with a pre-release of the same campaign, exciting fans across demographics. The campaign brought back the nostalgic monsoon romance with a unique pairing.

The campaign effectively blended the Indian romance with Korean aesthetic centering it around the evergreen hit concept of Monsoon romance, which is common to both countries’ cinematic approach.

Not Your Usual Monsoon Romance

Crocs, a global footwear brand brings together comfort, creativity and innovation to the world’s feet catering to diverse personalities and lifestyles. Their latest monsoon campaign starring the Indian hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi and the South Korean beauty Chae Soo-bin has generated quite a buzz in both k-drama and Bollywood fan communities. The campaign, produced by the Kulfi collective, presents a fresh chemistry between the two stars in a familiar and

heart-fluttering setting. The video’s bright and beautiful background adds to the overall feel and aesthetic of the campaign.

Crocs And Crossover

Akshat Gupt the Co-founder & CCO of Kulfi Collective, expressed his views on the campaign as, ‘With this campaign, we wanted to do more than just make an ad—we wanted to tap into the pulse of pop culture across Asia. By combining the emotional pull of K-dramas with the star power of Bollywood, we created something that feels deeply familiar yet fresh. It’s a tribute to the fans, to the format, and to Crocs as a canvas for self-expression. This is cultural storytelling at its most playful and most powerful.’

With the rise in popularity of K-dramas in India, such collaboration not only treats Indian fans but also strengthens and promotes cross-cultural relations between the two nations, along with expanding the demographic appeal of the campaign.

Enemies To Lovers Trope

The campaign adopted the well-known trope of ‘enemies to lovers’ and with the cute chemistry of the two stars, the ad has gone viral on social media garnering praise and support from fans across the world. Comments like ‘Bollywood meets K-drama…so perfect’, ‘The crocs-over we didn’t know we needed’ and ‘Dream collaboration to happen’ have flooded the comments section, proving how effective and impactful this collaboration has been.

