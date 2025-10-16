LIVE TV
Diwali Gift From Office: From Suitcases To Airfryer, Here's How Big Brands Like Amazon And Mahindra Surprised Their Employees

Diwali Gift From Office: From Suitcases To Airfryer, Here’s How Big Brands Like Amazon And Mahindra Surprised Their Employees

In the viral videos, employees showcased the variety of gifts and arrangements provided by their organizations. Many offices decorated workspaces with rangoli, diyas, and lights to mark the festival. Gift boxes contained snacks, small games, and decorative items, creating a festive atmosphere in offices.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 16, 2025 01:47:29 IST

As Diwali 2025 approaches, office celebrations are dominating the Indian side of social media. Employees from some companies are sharing videos of elaborate decorations and thoughtful gift boxes, sparking envy among workers from less festive offices.

Amazon: 

A viral video showed a woman, dressed in traditional attire, unboxing a Diwali gift from her company – Amazon. The box contained greeting cards, UNO cards, snacks, and decorative items. She expressed excitement while opening the present. Netizens quickly flooded the comment section, many highlighting that their offices had not given any gifts or organized celebrations this year.

Another Instagram user shared a video of the Diwali gift: 

NSE : 

The employees of National Stock Exchange received a big curated Diwali gift that had vegetable cutter and many more, watch: 

Unitech Cyber Park Sector 39 Gurgaon

The employee shared an unboxing video of diwali gift. The video shows that the employee received an earpod and much more.

Razorpay 

Reliance: 

Mahindra:

Several employees shared clips of them receiving these presents, which included both practical and fun items. These videos received thousands of views, likes, and shares within hours.

Netizens compared their office celebrations to the viral ones, with many expressing envy or disappointment for not receiving gifts this year.

Companies across India are increasingly using Diwali celebrations to engage employees and strengthen team bonding.

 The viral videos demonstrate how thoughtful celebrations can boost employee satisfaction and social media visibility. Many employees expressed gratitude toward organizations that recognized the festival with gifts and arrangements. These celebrations highlight the importance of workplace culture and the role of small gestures in maintaining morale and motivation during major festivals.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 1:47 AM IST
