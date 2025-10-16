Did You Also Come Across The Viral Green Suitcase Diwali Gift? Check Which Company Gifted It

Diwali is around the corner and so is the gifts from the company. In the last two days social media is flooded with netizens sharing the unboxing videos of the Diwali gifts that they received from their company. A video of green suitcase with diyas on the top kept on the work station is going viral and many wonder which has gifted it.

A leading Indian tech company – Info Edge, has gone viral on social media for its unique Diwali gifts to employees. Each staff member received a set of VIP suitcases, a snack box, and a diya.

Employees found their desks beautifully decorated with the gift sets. Many videos show workers opening the large VIP suitcase to find another smaller suitcase inside.

The snack box featured products from Yoga Bar, and a traditional diya completed the festive set. Some users captioned their videos with lines like, “Tumhare office mein milti hogi soan papdi… Humare yahan yeh sab milta hai.” Another post read, “Bade Dil Waala Diwali Behaviour,” as employees recalled receiving air fryers last year. The creative gifting has made Info Edge a trending topic online this week.

Internet Reacts To The Viral Gifts

The videos quickly caught the attention of Instagram users, sparking reactions across comment sections. While Info Edge employees celebrated their thoughtful Diwali presents, users from other companies compared their own gifts humorously.

One viewer commented, “Me watching the video with Kaju Barfi box that I got from my office.” Another wrote, “I showed it to my manager, he said it’s AI.” Many users also mentioned that their feeds were full of Info Edge reels. “15th reel on my feed of this office,” wrote one user, while another said, “Bass karo bhai, kal se Info Edge ki 100 reel dikh gayi hai.”







Info Edge is a leading Indian technology holding company known for its ownership and investment in several successful online businesses. Founded in 1995 by Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the company operates popular digital platforms such as Naukri.com, 99acres.com, Jeevansathi.com, and Shiksha.com.

Headquartered in Noida, Info Edge has grown into one of India’s most trusted digital enterprises.

