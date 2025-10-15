LIVE TV
Patna Airport Turns Into A Battlefield, After Violent Clash Among Congress Workers, Punches And Kicks Captured

A violent clash broke out among Congress workers at Patna Airport in Bihar as internal conflict over ticket distribution surfaced. Supporters of Ashok Gagan and Anil Sharma exchanged blows in front of senior leaders, including Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 15, 2025 23:00:21 IST

In the latest development, a violent clash erupted at Patna airport in Bihar, where Congress party workers ended up fighting in front of top leaders- including  Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram, state in-charge Krishna Allavaru, and Congress Legislative Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan. 

The sudden outbreak of violence shocked onlookers as punches and kicks were exchanged between rival factions within the party.



What Led To A Violent Fight? 

The altercation began when the senior Congress leaders arrived at Patna Airport from Delhi. According to reports, some supporters started raising slogans against the party leadership, shouting “death to the party.” This triggered a scuffle between rival groups of workers.

Supporters of Ashok Gagan, a Congress leader from Vikram, protested angrily and clashed with those supporting the visiting leaders. The situation soon escalated as both sides engaged in a physical fight, creating chaos at the airport.



The main reason behind the clash was the party’s ticket announcement for the Vikram Assembly constituency. Congress nominated former MLA Anil Sharma for the seat, which angered supporters of another contender. The disgruntled faction launched protests against the decision. Meanwhile, the BJP nominated Siddharth Saurav from the same seat. Saurav had earlier won on a Congress ticket in 2020 but later joined the NDA during Nitish Kumar’s floor test, further intensifying political tensions in the area.

The incident has highlighted growing internal disputes within the Bihar Congress unit, especially regarding ticket distribution. Despite the presence of senior party leaders, workers engaged in violent behavior, showing the extent of factionalism in the organization. 

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 11:00 PM IST
QUICK LINKS