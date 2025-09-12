LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > DIY Okra-Clove Night Gel: Natural Remedy to Reduce Wrinkles and Boost Collagen

DIY Okra-Clove Night Gel: Natural Remedy to Reduce Wrinkles and Boost Collagen

This DIY okra-clove night gel blends okra mucilage, clove infusion, aloe vera, vitamin E, and green tea to naturally support collagen, reduce wrinkles, and hydrate skin for a firmer, youthful glow.

DIY Okra-Clove Night Gel: Natural Remedy to Reduce Wrinkles and Boost Collagen

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 12, 2025 09:39:45 IST

Besides oxidative stress, the slow loss of collagen is one of the biggest agents acting against visible skin aging. Death and thinning of the dermis result in fine lines and dullness of complexion. A night gel blending okra and clove, amidst other botanicals, can economically and naturally fight against these effects. 

Ingredients & Benefits

  1. Okra: Freshly picked okra pods can have vitamin C, flavonoids, and viscous polysaccharides (okra mucilage). These compounds support collagen production, lock moisture into skin, and help to make the skin more elastic.
  2. Clove: Whole clove (eugenol) supports micro-circulation, antioxidant process, and reduces skin sagging and fine lines. 
  3. Aloe vera, vitamin E, glycerin, and green tea infusion all help with barrier repair, are antioxidants, provide deep moisture, and address the free radicals that fragment collagen.

 

How to Prepare The Gel (about 50 g batch) 

  1. Slice 4 fresh pods of okra (≈12 g), and simmer them in about 50 mL of water for about 10 minutes.  Strain the okra mucilage.
  2. Crush lightly ~10 cloves (≈2g), steep in green tea infusion for ~5 minutes, then strain & cool.
  3. In a clean bowl, add 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel, ¼ tsp of vitamin E oil, and ½ tsp of glycerin. 
  4. Begin to pour in the okra mucilage (once cooled) + clove-green-tea infusion in a slow, steady stream while whisking continuously for a smoother consistency. You can make the concoction thicker if you put it in the fridge to chill, or you can always just add water to thin it out if that is necessary. 
  5. Store in a dark jar and keep in a cool area like a refrigerator. Use within 10 days.

 

Directions for Use

  1. Always patch test (using the inside of the forearm) for 24 hours, as clove may irritate sensitive skin. 
  2. With night usage, simply apply after cleansing and drying the face. Dot a pea-sized amount to the face and neck (excluding everywhere around the eye). 
  3. Gently massage until absorbed; if dry, occlude lightly with, say, jojoba or almond oil. 
  4. Start using 3 nights per week; if no irritation is displayed, increase to nightly usage. 
  5. Discard if there are changes in colour, smell, or texture. 

Expected Changes and Timeframe

If used nightly and consistently, skin will probably appear firmer and more hydrated, with fine lines decreased within the span of 4 to 6 weeks. Eugenol from clove and antioxidants from okra support the stability of collagen and oppose new wrinkle formation.

Tags: Clove anti-aging benefitsDIY wrinkle night gelHomemade anti-wrinkle gelNatural collagen boosterOkra for skin care

DIY Okra-Clove Night Gel: Natural Remedy to Reduce Wrinkles and Boost Collagen

