Dr. Rashel and Ekta Kapoor Break the Internet with Their Latest Collaboration – “No Drama, Only Flawless Glow”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: When India’s most-loved skincare brand, DR.Rashel, teams up with the Queen of Indian Television, Ekta Kapoor, it’s bound to create waves — and this time, they’ve made history.

Watch the video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPdM7QFD0Yt/

The recently launched campaign, titled “No Drama, Only Flawless Glow,” has taken social media by storm, blending beauty, simplicity, and star power in one unforgettable collaboration.

Record-Breaking Launch

Within just 24 hours of its launch, the ad shattered records by crossing 2 Million organic views, and within four days, it reached an astounding 14+ Million Views, making it one of the most-talked-about beauty collaborations of the year.

Ekta Kapoor in the Spotlight

Known for being the creative powerhouse behind India’s biggest television dramas, Ekta Kapoor surprised audiences by stepping in front of the camera this time — and she didn’t disappoint.

Her effortless screen presence, elegance, and relatable charm captivated viewers across generations, proving once again why she remains one of India’s most influential personalities.

Showcasing the Korean Glass Skin Series

The campaign showcases Dr. Rashel’s Korean Glass Skin Series, a premium skincare range inspired by traditional Korean beauty rituals and designed specifically for Indian skin types.

Loved for its simplicity and visible results, the series reflects Dr. Rashel’s philosophy of delivering drama-free, effective skincare solutions for modern consumers.

“Skincare doesn’t need to be complicated,” shares Ekta Kapoor.

“I love how DR.Rashel’s Korean Glass Skin Series fits into my lifestyle — quick, effective, and result-driven. No drama, just flawless glow.”

Strengthening Brand Leadership

With this collaboration, DR.Rashel continues to strengthen its position as one of India’s most trusted and innovative skincare brands.

The brand’s mission to make high-quality, dermatologist-tested skincare products accessible to everyone resonates strongly with today’s consumers, who seek authenticity, transparency, and performance in their beauty routines.

The Era of “No Drama, Only Flawless Glow”

As the campaign continues to trend online, fans and followers can’t stop raving about Ekta’s stunning glow and Dr. Rashel’s iconic Korean skincare revolution.

One thing is clear — the era of “No Drama, Only Flawless Glow” has officially begun.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)