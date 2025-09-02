FOMO vs JOMO: The Hidden Trick to Finding Digital Peace in a Hyper-Connected World

FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and JOMO (Joy of Missing Out) are the two mindsets exist that are opposites in an unprecedentedly hyper-connected world and the secret to overcoming the frantic anxiety is to embrace JOMO and find peace with being digital within our uncontrollably crazy and buzzing little world. People have never been able to find joy in missing out because their anxiety about digital noise has possibly never been higher. But you can regain the control and serenity you deserve amidst the noise by embracing the present moment and putting down your anxious compulsive checking.

FOMO vs JOMO: Definitions.

FOMO is the restless jangly feeling that other people are having better experiences which could lead a person to stress, disappointment and digitally perfected burnout fuelled by an endless scrolling social media check for fear of missing something that could affirm you social identity.

JOMO is the remedy: the joy of missing out. People can find joy with JOMO when they disconnect and feel happy and grounded with whatever they are currently doing with their genuine interests of being in the moment that does not validate the present trending topic rather than staying relevant for whatever gets the most internet likes.

The Secret Skill: Each Feeling to Joy

Being intentional about experiencing JOMO will allow you to gain digital peace by:

Managing the parameters of digital use, whether that is designated digital-free areas or tech curfews for bed.

Make tech time purposeful rather than mindless screen time. Lift up content or individuals that evoke joy, rather than infinite scrolling.

Unplugging regularly, whether you are practicing screen-free calendar hours, weekend detoxes, or going completely tech-free – tech fasts – one day/week.

Practising mindfulness – Following your tech limits, limiting multitasking, and being in the moment offline, avoid stressful news or negative social household accounts.

Finding Digital Peace – Actionable Steps

Disable unnecessary notifications, especially from social media.

Create device-free times (i.e. meals, exercise, hobby outside).

Engage in offline activities, meditation or reading and seeing real people to grow your wellbeing.

Find others who are also pursuing a digital minimalist lifestyle to help support you.

Aim to balance screen time with face time to have better quality of time/experience.

When we fully deserve “missing out” from our social media and offline reality, we can all find digital peace, and build richer more fulfilling offline lives even in this hyper-connected world.