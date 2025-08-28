LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > From Chirag to Chhavi: 25+ Unique Baby Names Starting With “C” And Thier Meaning

From Chirag to Chhavi: 25+ Unique Baby Names Starting With “C” And Thier Meaning

This collection of 25+ baby names that start with C features both classic Indian selections and new inspirations. Each inspired by meaning: beauty, wisdom, devotion, creativity, or strength. Whether looking for a spiritual, cultural, or fashionable angle, all or each name provides a timeless option to reflect upon identity and individuality, whether for children or as we all make our own lifelong journey.

From Chirag to Chhavi: 25+ Unique Baby Names Starting With “C” And Thier Meaning

Published By: Shubhi
Published: August 28, 2025 12:45:29 IST

When it comes to selecting your baby’s name can be a delightful and sometimes difficult journey. Choosing a name that begins with C has grace, charm, and meaning; we can preserve the traditional Indian naming methods while taking meaning from modern world inspirations for the parents and their little ones.

Baby Girl Names Starting With the Letter “C”

  1. Chaitali – Name of a girl born in the Chaitra month, which symbolizes the Spring season.
  2. Charvi – Lovely and beautiful; it also represents charm, grace, and attraction.
  3. Chhavi – Reflection or image; a representation of identity and the divine aura of a person. 
  4. Chandni – Bright moonlight, spreading peace, calmness, and soothing glow.
  5. Chandrika – Moonlight radiance, Beautiful brightness, purity, calmness. 
  6. Chahana – A desire, wish, and longing that is born from the heart.
  7. Charmi – Graceful and beautiful by being charming or filled with charm and elegance. An inner beauty, too.
  8. Chhaya – Shadow, representation of protection, presence, and eternal support.
  9. Chitra – A picture or portrait; inspiration; creativity and imagination, and artistic talent.
  10. Chintya – A Rare, precious, and unique personality, and a person who has a deep significance.
  11. Chayana – Soft moonlight glow, which brings serenity, peace, and positivity. 
  12. Chandika – Fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga, or representation of strength. 
  13. Chandralekha – Rays of Moon; delicate size, graceful, but also spreads light and beauty.

From Chirag to Chhavi: 25+ Unique Baby Names Starting With “C” And Thier Meaning
Baby Boy Names Starting With the Letter “C”

  1. Chirag – Lamp or light, illuminating life’s path with knowledge and wisdom.
  2. Chaitanya – Energy and consciousness, source of life, spiritual awakening.
  3. Chinmay – Full of bliss and knowledge, characterized by wisdom.
  4. Chirantan – Eternal, not subject to death, unending life only.
  5. Chandra – The moon, princely traits, calmness, beauty, and cool brightness.
  6. Charan – The feet of God that show devotion and care.
  7. Chandresh – The lord of the moon, celestial, glowing, calm nature.
  8. Chitransh – A fraction of the image, a creative person with imagination.
  9. Chakresh – Lord Vishnu, who carries the discus, a protective deity.
  10. Chaitresh – The lord of consciousness, the intelligence is guiding, wise, and insightful.
  11. Chitresh – The lord of the mind, symbolizing intellect, thought, insight, awareness.
  12. Chinmohan – Intelligent and charming, uses wit and wisdom while being charming.
  13. Chakravarthi – Emperor, the great ruler, the leader of the people and kingdoms.

From Chirag to Chhavi: 25+ Unique Baby Names Starting With “C” And Thier Meaning
A child’s name becomes a lifelong identity and blessing. After exploring names that began with C, parents will see that each name contains its own tradition, beauty, a nd strength. Parents will leave empowered to choose a memorable, meaningful, and inspiring name for their child’s journey to be long remembered.

Tags: baby names starting with CIndian baby boy names with meaningIndian baby girl names with meaningmeaningful names for babiesmodern baby names 2025spiritual baby namesunique baby names starting with C

RELATED News

Why Were Hindu Babies Buried Instead of Cremated? Check The Untold Reason
Chanakya Niti: Timeless Lessons for Choosing the Right Life Partner
Had Too Much to Drink? Try These Homemade Hangover Cures
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ambani Family’s Royal Celebration at Antilia with Radhika Merchant & Anant Ambani
18+ and Out? Why It’s Normal in America but Rare in India

LATEST NEWS

Last Day Of The Vikran Engineering IPO: Is The Hype Real, Check It Out?
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
‘In India, Capital Doesn’t Just Grow, It Multiplies’: PM Modi Urges Investors In Japan To Expand Presence In India
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
From Chirag to Chhavi: 25+ Unique Baby Names Starting With “C” And Thier Meaning

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Chirag to Chhavi: 25+ Unique Baby Names Starting With “C” And Thier Meaning

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Chirag to Chhavi: 25+ Unique Baby Names Starting With “C” And Thier Meaning
From Chirag to Chhavi: 25+ Unique Baby Names Starting With “C” And Thier Meaning
From Chirag to Chhavi: 25+ Unique Baby Names Starting With “C” And Thier Meaning
From Chirag to Chhavi: 25+ Unique Baby Names Starting With “C” And Thier Meaning

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?