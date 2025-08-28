From Chirag to Chhavi: 25+ Unique Baby Names Starting With “C” And Thier Meaning

When it comes to selecting your baby’s name can be a delightful and sometimes difficult journey. Choosing a name that begins with C has grace, charm, and meaning; we can preserve the traditional Indian naming methods while taking meaning from modern world inspirations for the parents and their little ones.

Baby Girl Names Starting With the Letter “C”

Chaitali – Name of a girl born in the Chaitra month, which symbolizes the Spring season. Charvi – Lovely and beautiful; it also represents charm, grace, and attraction. Chhavi – Reflection or image; a representation of identity and the divine aura of a person. Chandni – Bright moonlight, spreading peace, calmness, and soothing glow. Chandrika – Moonlight radiance, Beautiful brightness, purity, calmness. Chahana – A desire, wish, and longing that is born from the heart. Charmi – Graceful and beautiful by being charming or filled with charm and elegance. An inner beauty, too. Chhaya – Shadow, representation of protection, presence, and eternal support. Chitra – A picture or portrait; inspiration; creativity and imagination, and artistic talent. Chintya – A Rare, precious, and unique personality, and a person who has a deep significance. Chayana – Soft moonlight glow, which brings serenity, peace, and positivity. Chandika – Fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga, or representation of strength. Chandralekha – Rays of Moon; delicate size, graceful, but also spreads light and beauty.



Baby Boy Names Starting With the Letter “C”

Chirag – Lamp or light, illuminating life’s path with knowledge and wisdom. Chaitanya – Energy and consciousness, source of life, spiritual awakening. Chinmay – Full of bliss and knowledge, characterized by wisdom. Chirantan – Eternal, not subject to death, unending life only. Chandra – The moon, princely traits, calmness, beauty, and cool brightness. Charan – The feet of God that show devotion and care. Chandresh – The lord of the moon, celestial, glowing, calm nature. Chitransh – A fraction of the image, a creative person with imagination. Chakresh – Lord Vishnu, who carries the discus, a protective deity. Chaitresh – The lord of consciousness, the intelligence is guiding, wise, and insightful. Chitresh – The lord of the mind, symbolizing intellect, thought, insight, awareness. Chinmohan – Intelligent and charming, uses wit and wisdom while being charming. Chakravarthi – Emperor, the great ruler, the leader of the people and kingdoms.



A child’s name becomes a lifelong identity and blessing. After exploring names that began with C, parents will see that each name contains its own tradition, beauty, a nd strength. Parents will leave empowered to choose a memorable, meaningful, and inspiring name for their child’s journey to be long remembered.