Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ambani Family’s Royal Celebration at Antilia with Radhika Merchant & Anant Ambani

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be very memorable for the Ambani family. The Ambani family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at their Antilia home and started off the festivities with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant bringing the Ganpati idol home, known lovingly as “Antilia cha Raja” or “The King of Antilia.” Their celebration consisted of several days with decorations, rituals, family functions, excitement, and devotion.

The Ambani Family Celebration Experience

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebration by the Ambani family at Antilia was extravagant and over the top. Antilia, covered in bright colorful decorations, floral arrangements and lights was amazing to see all set up for an incredible experience like you could feel the festival glow come alive. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant who got married last year welcomed Lord Ganesha with a special and picturesque procession of devotion. Radhika Merchant wore a very pretty embroidered blouse and palazzo pants and accessorized as well with some stylish jewelry. Anant Ambani wore traditional wear of a navy blue kurta and navy blue pyjama set accompanying it with a well-structured fashioned gold embroidered Nehru jacket. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani dressed in a traditional simple ethnic way so that they could properly enjoy the celebrations with family.

Presentation and Decoration

The Ganpati idol was transported to Antilia by truck and beautiful clothing and displays of marigold flowers prepared for the festivities. The entrance to Antilia was lively, constructed with thousands of textiles, colorful objects and bright lights to create a unique visual experience. The Ganpati idol donned traditional orange, which garnered a great deal of attention and was professionally attended to, as the craftsmanship of the idol spoke to the devotion present when crafted. In honor of Ganesh Chaturthi, the family gathered with franchised friends to pray to Lord Ganesha while offering flowers and prayers to their idol.

Security and Celebrity Attendance

There was a strong presence of security throughout the event, but many of the family members were social and posted videos to be seen by family and fans. The Ambani family including Mukesh, Nita, Anant, Radhika and other members of their family display virtually all aspects of cultural richness complemented by modern elegance seen in the Ambani family style.

The 2025 Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia is notable, with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant leading with royal extravagance, heartfelt devotion and a continued tradition of facilitating the occasion with grandeur significant to the culture.

This article is based on publicly available information and media reports. It is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. We do not claim ownership of images or videos related to the event.