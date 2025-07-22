Is Edamame the New Chakhna for Indians? The Soybean Snack Getting a Masala Makeover

Move over masala peanuts and chakli, there’s a new contender sneaking onto the desi snack table. Edamame, the humble young soybean from East Asia, is now elbowing its way into Indian households as a trendy, healthy “chakhna” to pair with evening drinks. What was once a niche ingredient seen only in sushi bars is now being seasoned with peri-peri, chaat masala, and even gunpowder spice to suit the Indian palette.

The rise of edamame in Indian kitchens is no accident. With urban millennials and Gen Z increasingly health-conscious, high-protein, low-carb snacking has become the flavour of the moment. And edamame, with its perfect macro balance, fits the bill.

Edemame Found Its Way From Sushi Side to Bar Table Hero

Thanks to social media food trends and globalised palates, edamame has undergone a serious image makeover. From a side dish at Japanese restaurants, it’s now being tossed in iron kadhais with garlic tempering or served chilled with a dusting of Himalayan pink salt.

Our edamame are grilled over charcoal then glazed with spicy soy sauce.. a perfect snack with drinks!! pic.twitter.com/0bPKER5L9R — kushi-ya (@kushiyanotts) August 15, 2019

Brands have caught on, too frozen edamame packs, ready-to-eat spicy pods, and even fusion edamame hummus are popping up in Indian supermarkets and gourmet stores.

Chakhna Culture Gets a Green Makeover

Traditionally, “chakhna” was synonymous with fried, greasy snacks meant to complement a stiff drink. But urban India’s drinkers are evolving. Edamame checks all the boxes, it’s crunchy, savoury, comes in handy to eat, easy to prep, and loaded with protein. For many, it’s become the guilt-free indulgence that doesn’t compromise on taste or waistlines.

While purists may scoff at the idea of edamame replacing bhujia, there’s no denying its growing appeal. Whether you’re sipping on a whiskey or popping open a hard seltzer, this green pod might just be the next big thing in India’s ever-evolving snacking scene and we do not see it coming to end anytime soon.

