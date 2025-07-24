Home > Lifestyle > How to Get Rid of Lizards at Home Using Safe, Natural, and Chemical-Free Remedies That Work

Learn how to get rid of lizards naturally using safe, chemical-free remedies. These simple home solutions are effective, affordable, and pet-friendly for a lizard-free space.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: July 24, 2025 14:58:54 IST

Even lizards are mostly harmless creatures and can contribute positively by eliminating insect pests, it is still not ideal to have lizards on walls, windows or kitchen shelves. If you’re after some ways of getting lizards out of your house without using any chemicals, then here are some natural, safe and effective tips to try:

1. Eggshells as a Natural Deterrent

Lizards are not fond of eggshells. They also produce an odor, so put cleaned, dried eggshell halves, down in the corners, on the windows and where they commonly perch. Eggshells create an unpleasant environment to live in when they are near, which will run them off. 

2. Spray of Garlic or Onion

Strong smelling garlic or onion is also a good repellent for lizards. You can crush about a few garlic cloves or blend an onion in water for the lizards to stay away. Strain and spray where you normally see lizards.

3. Coffee and Tobacco Balls

Mix equal parts of coffee powder and tobacco powder and roll them into small balls, and place them behind some furniture or in the corners of the floor. The balls are toxic to lizards so place them where children and pets cannot reach.

4. Use Cold Water

Since lizards are cold-blooded, a quick splash of cold water can temporarily paralyze them which will help to catch and relocate them outside.

5. Naphthalene Balls and Cloves

The pungent smell of cloves or naphthalene balls will deter lizards from closets, cabinets, and sinks whilst freshening those areas.

6. Keep House Clean and Dry

Cleanliness is an important factor in lizard control. Remove food crumbs, putty leaky pipes and supply lines and eliminate insects – lizards’ main food source.

By using these straightforward, chemical-free ideas you can allow lizards to naturally be excluded from your home and do it in an environmentally friendly manner.

(This article is for informational purposes only. Results may vary. Always ensure that natural remedies used are safe for children and pets in your household.)

