Sachin Yadav, India’s Javelin Star, Who Outshone Neeraj Chopra And Arshad Nadeem At World Athletics Championships, Once Dreamed Of Another Sport
Sachin Yadav, India’s Javelin Star, Who Outshone Neeraj Chopra And Arshad Nadeem At World Athletics Championships, Once Dreamed Of Another Sport

Sachin Yadav stunned the world with his javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, outperforming Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem.

Sachin Yadav, India’s Javelin Star Who Outshone Neeraj Chopra And Arshad Nadeem At World Athletics Championships, Once Dreamed Of Another Sport
Sachin Yadav, India’s Javelin Star Who Outshone Neeraj Chopra And Arshad Nadeem At World Athletics Championships, Once Dreamed Of Another Sport

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: September 18, 2025 17:53:38 IST

India’s javelin throw star Sachin Yadav stole the spotlight at the World Athletics Championships 2025 final in Tokyo on Thursday. While much of the attention was on the India-Pakistan clash between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem, Sachin emerged as the top Asian performer.

He made a throw of 86.27 meters on his very first attempt in the final, which turned out to be his best. This throw helped him finish fourth, ahead of Neeraj, who ended up eighth, and Arshad, who was tenth.

According to NDTV, he was born on 25 October 1999 in Khekra, Uttar Pradesh, and initially dreamed of becoming a fast bowler. However, at the age of 19, he shifted his focus to javelin throw. Standing tall at 6 feet 5 inches, he draws inspiration from cricket legends MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah.

Sachin has been steadily climbing the ranks in Indian athletics. Earlier this year, he won gold at the 38th National Games in Dehradun with a meet record throw of 84.39 meters, which was also his personal best at the time. He also clinched a silver medal at the 2025 Asian Championships.

At the World Athletics Championships, Sachin’s journey to the final was not straightforward. In the qualifiers, he was in the same group as Neeraj and started with a throw of 80.16 meters. However, he recovered well, finishing the round with a strong 83.67 meters, which placed him 10th overall and secured his spot among the 12 finalists.

His ability to deliver his best throw in the very first attempt of the final shows his talent and composure on the world stage.

QUICK LINKS