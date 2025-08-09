LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Self-Care Routine for Stress Relief : 8 Daily Habits to Reduce Anxiety

Self-Care Routine for Stress Relief : 8 Daily Habits to Reduce Anxiety

Self care is not a luxury; it's a necessity. By incorporating these simple habits into your daily life, you can build resilience, reduce stress, and improve your mental and emotional well-being. Start small, stay consistent, and listen to what your body and mind need.

Self-Care Routine for Stress Relief : 8 Daily Habits to Reduce Anxiety

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: August 9, 2025 20:42:00 IST

In today’s fast-paced world, stress has become a common part of daily life. Whether it’s due to work, relationships or personal responsibilities, managing stress is essential for maintaining both mental and physical health. A consistent self- care routine can significantly reduce stress and improve overall well-being. Here’s a simple yet effective self-care routine you can follow to relieve stress.

Start Your Day Mindfully
Begin your morning with 5-10 minutes of mindfulness or meditation. Sit quietly, breathe deeply, and focus on the present moment. This helps set a calm tone for the rest of your day.

 Exercise Regularly 
Physical activity is one of the most effective ways to reduce stress. Even a 20 minute walk, yoga session, and light workout can release endorphins, which are natural mood boosters.

 Eat Nutritious Meals 
What you eat affects how you feel. Try to include more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins in your meals. Avoid excessive caffeine, sugar, and processed foods, which can contribute to anxiety and fatigue.

Stay Hydrated
Drinking enough water throughout the day helps your body function properly and reduces physical stress. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water daily.

Take Breaks and Unplug
Don’t sit Infront of screen all day. Take short breaks every hour to stretch, walk or simply close your eyes. In the evening, disconnect from digital devices for at least an hour before bed.

Practice Gratitude
Write down three things you’re grateful for each day. Focusing on positive aspects of your life can shift your mindset and reduce stress.

Prioritize Sleep
Sleep is crucial for recovery and stress management. Try to get 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Keep a consistent sleep schedule and create a relaxing bedtime routine. 

Connect with loved ones
Spending time with supportive friends or family can lift your mood. Don’t hesitate to talk about how you’re feeling-it helps, try it on daily basis and see the change. 

Tags: anxietygratitudehydratedsel care

RELATED News

Too Lazy For A Day? How Bad Morning Habits Drain Your Energy And Kill Productivity
The Truth About What Causes Breast Cancer, And How We Can Outsmart It
Must-Have Smart Devices to Make Everyday Life Easier
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days

LATEST NEWS

After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Self-Care Routine for Stress Relief : 8 Daily Habits to Reduce Anxiety

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Self-Care Routine for Stress Relief : 8 Daily Habits to Reduce Anxiety

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Self-Care Routine for Stress Relief : 8 Daily Habits to Reduce Anxiety
Self-Care Routine for Stress Relief : 8 Daily Habits to Reduce Anxiety
Self-Care Routine for Stress Relief : 8 Daily Habits to Reduce Anxiety
Self-Care Routine for Stress Relief : 8 Daily Habits to Reduce Anxiety

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?