Surya Grahan 2025: Is Solar Eclipse Harmful For Pregnant Women? Must-Read Safety Tips Inside

Surya Grahan 2025: Is Solar Eclipse Harmful For Pregnant Women? Must-Read Safety Tips Inside

Surya Grahan 2025 on Sept 21–22 sparks fears for pregnant women as myths warn against stepping out. Experts say eclipse is not harmful, but advise precautions like staying indoors, hydration, nutrition, and safe viewing with eclipse glasses.

Myths, fears, and safety tips to stay protected during the partial solar eclipse (Photo: Canva)
Myths, fears, and safety tips to stay protected during the partial solar eclipse (Photo: Canva)

Published: September 21, 2025 10:34:06 IST
Published: September 21, 2025 10:34:06 IST

A rare sky phenomenon will be on display this weekend when a partial solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) occurs on the evening of September 21, and extending into the first hours of September 22 (IST). As opposed to a total solar eclipse where the Sun is fully obscured, this time the Moon will only obscure a portion of the Sun’s disk, casting strange shadows and reduced sunlight for astronomy enthusiasts in some areas.

What Time Will the Solar Eclipse Occur?

The partial solar eclipse will start late on September 21 (Sunday) and continue for over four hours, ending in the early morning hours of September 22 (Monday), astronomers say. This alignment of the Earth, Sun, and Moon will not only make the Sun appear less bright but could also cause the Moon to look darker.

Solar Eclipse and Pregnancy: Myths and Science

Eclipses in India and most cultures have myths that surround them. It has traditionally been recommended that pregnant women not venture outside when there is a solar or lunar eclipse because it can cause harm to the fetus. Science contradicts such beliefs, but worries tend to make the expectant mother anxious.

Physicians explain that the sole established health risk during a solar eclipse is eye injury due to gazing directly at the Sun without protective eyewear. Staring at the Sun without eclipse viewing glasses can lead to permanent retinal scorching and total blindness.

Pregnancy Tips During Surya Grahan 2025

The following are some safety tips for pregnant women to adhere to during the solar eclipse:

Avoid Going Outdoors

It is commonly thought that pregnant women must remain indoors for Surya Grahan. Though that is cultural, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight is safe and unnecessary anxiety-reducing.

Limit Sun Exposure if Going Out

Wear protective gear like full sleeves and wide brimmed hat.

Apply sunscreen of SPF 40+ to safeguard your skin.

Always wear certified eclipse glasses if you go out for witnessing the same. 

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration, particularly when the eclipse occurs during hot hours.

Eat Normally

Do not skip a meal out of myths. Keep eating healthy and balanced food to provide proper nutrition to both mother and infant.

Rest and Remain Calm

Stress and anxiety about Surya Grahan might affect mental health. Practice relaxation techniques such as meditation, reading, or light indoor activity.

Cover Windows with Curtains

If you wish, keep the curtains shut to prevent direct sunlight into your house during the eclipse.

Consult a Doctor if Anxious

If you are anxious or worried because of cultural beliefs, seek advice from your gynecologist. 

The Surya Grahan 2025 is an unusual celestial phenomenon. Although conventional thinking recommends added precaution for pregnant women, physicians insist that there is no medical proof indicating that eclipses are harmful in pregnancy. The most crucial safety measure is to eschew direct eye contact with the Sun without protective measures.

(Disclaimer: This information is based on religious and folklore beliefs, not proven by science. Always consult a doctor for medical advice)

Tags: Solar Eclipsesolar eclipse 2025Surya GrahanSurya Grahan 2025

