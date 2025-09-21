Solar Eclipse 2025: What To Eat, Avoid And Food Rules You Need To Follow During Surya Grahan

The final solar eclipse of the year will occur on the 21st of September 2025, a day before the September equinox. Although the Surya Grahan will not be seen in India, people in the Southern Hemisphere, such as in Antarctica, New Zealand, and some of the Pacific islands, will see the phenomenon.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon is in a position between the Earth and the Sun, and it is able to block some or all sunlight to reach the earth. Eclipses may be total, partial or annular depending on the alignment.

What is a partial eclipse of the sun?

During a partial solar eclipse, the Moon covers only a part of the Sun, and the sight is magnificent. The Sun is not completely covered, as in a total solar eclipse, and the crescent-shaped images make it interesting to viewers.

Food rules you need to follow during Solar Eclipse 2025

Among the Hindu traditions, it is a general belief that during the occurrence of the eclipse, the negative energies are on the move, subsequently, making the digestion and health susceptible.

Although the lack of direct sunlight is associated with the stimulation of bacterial activity in the food that has been left out, it should also not be stepped in the food within a couple of hours before the time when the celestial object takes place. Along with abstinence, food left over is also thrown away after the event, meaning that any and all polluted-looking food is disposed of.

Although there is no exact set of rules to be adhered to in the situation involving the kind of foods to eat and the kind of foods to avoid towards this time, it is better to consume sattvic foods that would help in promoting easy digestion and absorption of nutrients.

Foods you can eat during Surya Grahan

Turmeric Milk

The anti-inflammatory effect of turmeric is also said to have the effect of enhancing immunity in the drinker, detoxifying the body, improving the flow of blood and the level of cholesterol in the body, which is also known as the golden milk. Furthermore, the beverage with high levels of calcium enhances better sleep, at the moment when sleep is of utmost importance and people should be, in fact, inactive since the eclipse takes place. Turmeric milk is also supposed to aid in the performance of the liver and delay the premature indications of ageing.

Thick-Skinned Fruit

Fruits like bananas, melon and oranges, which are said to be less vulnerable to outside interference are best taken during the period of the solar eclipse.

Their innate protective lining protects them against the toxins and harmful radiations in the environment, and is simpler to peel, or cut through and thus easy to get rid of any affected layers, but also provide plenty of vitamins and vital nutrients that are appropriate during a period of abstinence.

Food With Tulsi Leaves

Besides its religious attributes, it is said that the adaptogens in the leaf of the holy basil can help to balance the level of cortisol, calming the nerves and allowing the mind to be clear. In addition to this, the anti-microbial and antioxidant qualities of the plant can be used to retard the spoilage of dairy products such as milk and curd and also impart medicinal quality in the drinking water.

Sprouts & Legumes

The raw or cooked sprouts are rich in fibre and protein; and legumes are abundant in the essential nutrients, are mild to the stomach, and heavy – so that it is not easy to spoil them or make them impure. The fact that they are not easily or quickly fermentable and that they require to be cooked minimally enables them to last longer period of time, which leaves the eater satiated longer, and generally prevents cravings or unnecessary snacking.

Foods you need to avoid during Surya Grahan

Leafy Vegetables

The leafy greens and salads are usually avoided because they are prone to becoming contaminated or spoiling fast. It is presumed that in the event of the unstable energy interference with the environment, the probability of microbial growth in delicate raw foods is heightened – as an example is the leafy vegetables that, contrary to thick-skinned fruits, is not covered by a protective layer that can be peeled.

Non-Vegetarian Dishes

The complete opposite of what comprises sattvic, meat, fish, eggs and poultry are considered to be tamasic in nature and are not so easily digested as such. Moreover, food that has been cooked using animal fats (such as dairy) tends to spoil easily, and therefore, the sensitive digestive systems are unable to absorb and digest it during the period of an eclipse. Besides, it is also a kind of tradition that no harm should be caused to animals in the period when negative energies are more numerous and instead animals are to be kept in peaceful state of mind and manner.

Alcohol/Caffeinated Drinks

Although in most cases it is a wise thing to avoid intoxicants at the moment of a solar eclipse, drinking a glass of alcohol, tea or coffee will seem to slow the body and impair the mind – not to make a person feel that he is working and operating. These chemicals further stimulate the nervous system more than necessary making one feel restless and putting strain on the digestive system as well as dehydrating the body significantly. Caffeine also disrupts healthy sleeping cycle that is essential when one needs to maintain all the body functions and help in detoxification.

Fermented Food

Foods such as idli, dosa, kimchi or pickles are much related to stimulating the microbe of the gut and allow natural fermentation throughout.

Although this may be interpreted as a benefit on ordinary days, such foods usually become unstable during the period of an eclipse. Fermented foods could also spoil, and there is a possibility of the danger of overgrowth of harmful bacteria and their rapid decay.

ALSO READ: Will India See September 21 Solar Eclipse? Check Surya Grahan Details Here