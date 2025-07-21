Teej 2025: Rituals, Fasts, And The Eternal Love Of Parvati And Shiva- Here Is Everything You Need To Know

The start of the monsoon season and the holy union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are marked by the colorful Hindu celebrations known as Teej, which are mostly observed by women. Teej, which means “third,” is the third day after a new or full moon in a Hindu lunar calendar fortnight. They are a godly depiction of religion, tradition, and feminine delight totally rooted in Hindu mythology, that is, the eternal love of Goddess Parvati to entice Lord Shiva as her husband. It is the season of nature in flower, and celebrations reflect the richness of the flora through multicolored clothing and jubilation.

Origins And Persistent Belief

Teej derives its charm because of its extensive mythological past, where there is adoration for Goddess Parvati as “Teej Mata.” Parvati, according to myth, persuaded Lord Shiva to marry her after 108 births of rigorous austerity and unwavering devotion. Her unwavering devotion in sheer adversity is the largest source of inspiration for Teej festivities by women. It is believed that on this auspicious day, after all these years of absolute self-control, Lord Shiva finally realized her devotion and consented to marry her.

This mighty myth of resolve and ultimate satisfaction forms the core of Teej rituals and fasts. Females are of the belief that if they keep Teej with the same faith, they can also gain the blessings of Shiva and Parvati for a happy and prosperous married life, as per the divine marriage of the heavenly couple.

Fasts And Festivities: Rituals and Participants

Teej is a ritual devoutly observed by both the married women and the unmarrieds, each of them with their own desires. The married women keep a rigorous fast, typically a ‘Nirjala Vrat’ during which they neither eat nor drink, to wish for the longevity, health, and happiness of their husband.This kind of devotion is similar to the penance that Goddess Parvati performed in mythology in order to win Lord Shiva. In an effort to find a loyal companion like Lord Shiva, the unmarried ladies also fast. Women dress in traditional multicolored clothing, particularly in shades of green and red, apply complex mehndi (henna) designs, and adorn themselves with elaborate solah shringar (16 shingar ) as part of the symbolic heavy ceremonies.

Families come together for singing age-old folk songs, playing on exquisitely decorated swings from the branches of trees, and praying in front of idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The popular ritual is that of the ‘Sindhara’ – an icon of sweets (such as Ghewar), new clothes, and bangles, dispatched by the mother to the married daughter meaning good wishes for a prosperous married life. The day is concluded with the breaking of the fast, usually after seeing the moon, and then happy feasts and family gatherings.

