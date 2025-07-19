LIVE TV
Vastu: Top 5 Plants For North-East Corner Of Your Home That Can Bring Prosperity

Vastu: Top 5 Plants For North-East Corner Of Your Home That Can Bring Prosperity

Elevate your home's energy! Placing Tulsi, Money Plant, Snake Plant, Aloe Vera, and Peace Lily in your North-East Vastu corner attracts prosperity, health, and spiritual growth. These plants purify air and invite positive vibes for a harmonious living space.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 10:14:25 IST

Vaastu Shaasta is old Indian dwelling and architecture science emphasizing directional placement for peace and prosperity of a home. The Northeast corner of a house is normally called the “Ishaan Kone” and is said to be sacred and strong, attracting celestial power, health, and soul development. A hopeful plant in this position can enhance such energies.

Vaastu Northeast Corner Significance & Plant Benefits

The water element is the domain of Lord Shiva, and it controls the north-east direction. It is very important for spiritual wellbeing, peace, and intellectual sharpness. It should be made clean and light with suitable plants that can attract good energy flow. They not only cleanse the air but also serve as a channel for positive energies, spreading an environment of calmness and prosperity.

Here are five plants, chosen for their unique properties and Vaastu compatibility, to grace your Northeast corner:

Tulsi: The Cleansing Divine Within Vaastu and Hinduism, Tulsi assumes the highest importance. Having it around is believed to draw in the positive cosmic energy and ward off the negative vibrations. It’s a great air purifier and has medicinal properties. A healthy Tulsi plant in the Northeast can help to boost spirituality, calmness of mind, and overall wellness. Make sure it’s exposed to plenty of sunlight.

Money Plant: Attracting Prosperity Though the name indicates financial prosperity, the Money Plant also brings in the powers to absorb negative energies and air purification. It’s believed to ensure a free flow of prosperity and luck in the Northeast. For its Vaastu application, it has to be done in a way that the leaves are upwards, indicating growth and progress. Don’t leave it on the floor.

Snake Plant: The Tough Purifier Snake Plant is simply too tough and low maintenance to be messily, it’s perfect for the busy household. It is an excellent air purifier, eliminating toxins from the atmosphere day and night, releasing oxygen In the Northeast, the climbing leaves of the snake plant symbolize expansion and protection, keeping the house stable and not hard. Because it can thrive on less light, this is perfect for this corner.

Aloe Vera: Good Vibes & Cure Aloe Vera is highly prized for its healing properties, but in Vaastu, it is also a strong plant to attract good vibrations and repel evil forces. Positioning an Aloe Vera plant in the Northeast is said to offer good health, ward off evil eye, and impart good fortune. It’s an easy-to-maintain plant that brings a splash of green vibrancy.

Peace Lily: Peace and Purification The Peace Lily is a plant whose name speaks for itself; it represents peace, purity, and serenity. It is an excellent air purifier that is widely known to destroy most airborne toxins. The Peace Lily can infuse harmony, peace, and emotional well-being in the dwellers in the Northeast region. The elegant white blooms add more beauty and positivity to the environment.

Vaastu Green Sanctuary: Enhancing Northeast Energy

Plants are planted in your Northeast corner not just following Vaastu principles but even the space is converted into a green oasis. Regular feeding of these plants from time to time, maintaining their health and vitality, contributes positively, creating peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth in your home.


Also Read: Wearing Green for Wealth: How Vastu Shastra Links the Color Green to Financial Prosperity

Tags: Vaastu plants for northeast cornerVastu Shastra indoor plantsVastu tips for home greenery

