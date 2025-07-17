LIVE TV
Wearing Green for Wealth: How Vastu Shastra Links the Color Green to Financial Prosperity

Wearing Green for Wealth: How Vastu Shastra Links the Color Green to Financial Prosperity

According to Vastu Shastra, wearing green whether as a bag, T-shirt, or accessory can attract wealth and prosperity. Green symbolizes growth, balance, and abundance, aligning with the North direction, which governs finances. It promotes calm, focus, and success in financial pursuits and decisions.

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 07:00:13 IST

In Vastu Shastra, the ancient Indian science of architecture and space energy, color plays a vital role in harnessing prosperity and positive energy. Among all colors, green is especially powerful—it symbolizes growth, abundance, and financial well-being. Here’s how incorporating a green bag, T‑shirt, or accessory can enhance your wealth:

1. Green Stimulates Prosperity and Growth 
Green is deeply tied to nature, renewal, and fertility, making it a potent symbol of financial growth. When you wear green, its calming, revitalizing energy resonates with the North direction in Vastu, the zone linked to career and income enhancement. By aligning yourself energetically with this wealth direction, green may help boost your focus, creativity, and financial flow.

2. Balances Your Energy and Mindset
The soothing effect of green promotes mental calm and stability, essential elements in making wise financial decisions. Whether it’s a green shirt for an important meeting or a handbag in green, wearing this color helps you radiate composure and assuredness. This balanced energy can attract confidence from others and support success in negotiations or ventures.

3. Activates Wealth Corners Everywhere
Vastu emphasises ‘wealth corners’—typically the North-East or North parts of your home/business. Using green accessories is a portable way to bring wealth-attracting energy with you. A green wallet, purse, or even scarf channels abundant vibes wherever you go . Think of it as carrying a mini Vastu wealth corner personally.

Tips for Choosing Green Wearables

  • Opt for earthy, soft greens that resonate with nature.
  • Wear green on key occasions—meetings, interviews, or financial decisions.
  • Pair green accessories with a balanced lifestyle—decluttered spaces, mindful habits, and genuine effort.
  • By wearing green purposefully, you align with Vastu’s energy of renewal and prosperity. Whether through attire or accessories, green subtly influences both your mindset and external perceptions, promoting a positive path to financial growth.

