Weekly Tarot Reading For March 16- 22: Check What Cards Hold For Your Upcoming Weekly Tip, Lucky Number And Lucky Colour

The week of March 9 to March 15 brings a fresh wave of cosmic energy, and the tarot cards have important messages about what lies ahead. Whether you’re curious about financial stability, love life, or overall health, this weekly tarot reading offers insight into the opportunities and challenges the coming days may bring.

As the cards unfold their guidance, they reveal the emotional shifts, practical decisions, and personal growth moments that could shape your week. Let the wisdom of tarot help you prepare, stay mindful, and make the most of the energies surrounding you as shared by Deepali Rawtani, Tarot Mentor & Chakra Healer.

Aries – The Sun

This week brings a wave of confidence, positivity, and personal clarity. The Sun highlights recognition and success, meaning your efforts may finally start receiving appreciation from others. You may feel more motivated to take initiative, express your ideas, and lead situations with confidence. Emotionally, you are likely to feel lighter and more optimistic, which can help improve both personal and professional relationships. This is a good time to enjoy simple moments of happiness and reconnect with activities that make you feel energized. By embracing your natural leadership and maintaining a positive outlook, you can attract opportunities that help you move forward.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Tip: Share your positivity with others — it will multiply your success.

Taurus – Knight of Pentacles

The Knight of Pentacles suggests a week focused on responsibility, stability, and steady progress. Rather than sudden changes, you may find yourself concentrating on long-term plans, financial stability, or professional commitments. Your patience and consistent efforts will gradually bring results, even if the progress feels slow at times. This is a good period for organizing tasks, planning future goals, and strengthening the foundations of something important in your life. Emotionally, staying grounded and maintaining routine will help you feel balanced. Trust that your steady approach will lead to meaningful achievements over time.

Lucky Colour: Earthy Brown

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Tip: Stay consistent — slow progress can still lead to lasting success.

Gemini – Seven of Cups

This week may present several choices or possibilities, leaving you unsure about which direction to follow. The Seven of Cups encourages you to take your time and carefully evaluate what truly aligns with your goals. While many options may appear attractive, not all of them may be practical or beneficial in the long run. Emotional clarity will come when you pause and reflect rather than rushing into decisions. Avoid distractions or unrealistic expectations and focus on what genuinely matters. Once you clear away confusion, you will be able to choose a path that feels right for you.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Tip: Slow down and prioritize what truly matters before making decisions.

Cancer – The Empress

The Empress brings nurturing, creativity, and emotional warmth into your week. You may feel drawn toward strengthening relationships, spending quality time with loved ones, or caring for your own well-being. This is also a wonderful time to express creativity, whether through art, writing, cooking, or simply beautifying your surroundings. Emotionally, you may feel more compassionate and supportive toward others. Allow yourself moments of comfort and relaxation, as these will help restore your energy and emotional balance. By nurturing both yourself and your relationships, you can create a sense of harmony around you.

Lucky Colour: Soft Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Tip: Make time for self-care and emotional nourishment.

Leo – Strength

This week emphasizes inner strength, patience, and emotional maturity. Instead of reacting quickly to challenges, you may find that calm understanding and thoughtful responses help resolve situations more effectively. The Strength card reminds you that true power comes from compassion and self-control. Others may look to you for support or guidance, and your steady presence can help create stability in uncertain situations. Trust your ability to handle challenges with grace and confidence. By maintaining patience and balance, you can overcome difficulties without unnecessary stress.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Tip: Respond with patience rather than reacting instantly.

Virgo – Eight of Pentacles

Work, learning, and self-improvement take center stage this week. You may feel motivated to refine your skills, complete important tasks, or focus deeply on projects that require dedication. Your attention to detail and disciplined approach will help you make meaningful progress. Although the workload may feel demanding, the effort you invest now will lead to valuable growth and future rewards. This is also a good time to learn something new or develop an ability that strengthens your confidence. Your persistence will gradually shape success.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Tip: Focus on improvement rather than perfection.

Libra – The Lovers

Relationships and meaningful connections play an important role this week. The Lovers card highlights emotional honesty, harmony, and choices involving the heart. You may find yourself reflecting on how to strengthen bonds with people who matter to you. Open communication and understanding can help resolve misunderstandings or deepen emotional connections. If an important decision regarding a partnership arises, trust your values and emotional clarity. By staying authentic and balanced, you can create stronger and more meaningful relationships.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Tip: Honest conversations can bring deeper harmony.

Scorpio – The Tower

Unexpected changes may appear this week, challenging your comfort zone. The Tower often represents sudden realizations or shifts that reveal truths previously hidden. Although these changes might feel intense at first, they are ultimately clearing away outdated situations that no longer support your growth. Staying flexible and open-minded will help you adapt more easily. Once the initial disruption settles, you may discover that these changes create space for new opportunities and stronger foundations in your life.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Tip: Accept change — it may lead to powerful transformation.

Sagittarius – Nine of Cups

This week brings emotional satisfaction and a sense of fulfillment. Something you have been hoping for may begin to

show signs of progress, bringing excitement and gratitude into your life. The Nine of Cups encourages you to appreciate the blessings you already have while continuing to nurture your dreams. Celebrating small achievements can boost your confidence and motivate you to keep moving forward. Emotionally, you may feel content and optimistic about the direction your life is taking.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Tip: Gratitude will attract even more positivity into your life.

Capricorn – Three of Pentacles

Collaboration and teamwork will play an important role in your progress this week. You may benefit from sharing ideas, learning from others, or working together toward a common goal. The Three of Pentacles highlights the value of cooperation and mutual respect in achieving success. Feedback or guidance from experienced people could also help you improve your plans. By remaining open to collaboration, you can create opportunities that may not have been possible on your own.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Tip: Cooperation can unlock better results than working alone.

Aquarius – Page of Swords

Your mind may feel particularly active this week, filled with curiosity, ideas, and a desire to explore new perspectives. The Page of Swords encourages learning, communication, and staying open to information that broadens your understanding. However, this card also reminds you to think carefully before reacting to sudden news or assumptions. By observing situations calmly and gathering the right information, you can avoid misunderstandings. Your curiosity can become a powerful tool for growth when balanced with thoughtful reflection.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Tip: Stay curious, but verify information before acting on it.

Pisces – The Moon

This week heightens your intuition and emotional awareness. The Moon suggests that certain feelings or situations may seem unclear at first, creating moments of uncertainty. Instead of rushing into decisions, allow yourself time to observe and reflect. Your instincts are strong, and paying attention to subtle emotional signals may guide you toward the truth. Activities that calm your mind—such as meditation, journaling, or quiet reflection—can help bring clarity. By trusting your intuition while staying patient, the confusion will gradually transform into deeper understanding.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Tip: Listen to your intuition, but give yourself time before making big decisions.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this weekly tarot readings is based on general astrological interpretations of planetary movements. These predictions are intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered professional advice for financial, medical, legal, or personal decisions. Individual experiences may vary depending on personal birth charts and circumstances.