Weekly Tarot Reading For March 23- 29: Check What Cards Hold For Your COMING Week, Money Stability, Love Life And Health Predictions

The week of March 23 to March 29 brings a fresh wave of cosmic energy, and the tarot cards have important messages about what lies ahead. Whether you’re curious about financial stability, love life, or overall health, this weekly tarot reading offers insight into the opportunities and challenges the coming days may bring.

As the cards unfold their guidance, they reveal the emotional shifts, practical decisions, and personal growth moments that could shape your week. Let the wisdom of tarot help you prepare, stay mindful, and make the most of the energies surrounding you as shared by Deepali Rawtani, Tarot Mentor & Chakra Healer.

Aries – Ace of Wands

This week brings a surge of fresh energy, enthusiasm, and creative inspiration. The Ace of Wands indicates the beginning of something exciting that sparks your passion and motivation. You may suddenly feel driven to start a new project, explore a new idea, or pursue an opportunity that aligns with your ambitions. Professionally, this can be a period where innovative thinking and bold actions help you stand out. If you have been waiting for the right moment to initiate something important, this week may provide the spark you need. Emotionally, you may feel more confident and adventurous, ready to step out of your comfort zone. However, the card also reminds you to channel your energy wisely and avoid acting impulsively without planning. When you combine enthusiasm with focus, this powerful start can lead to meaningful progress in the coming weeks.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Tip: Take initiative — the energy of new beginnings supports bold steps.

Taurus – Queen of Pentacles

The Queen of Pentacles brings a strong focus on comfort, stability, and nurturing energy. This week may encourage you to pay attention to your home environment, financial security, and emotional well-being. You may feel drawn toward creating a more peaceful and supportive atmosphere around you, whether that means organizing your space, spending quality time with loved ones, or improving your daily routine. Professionally, this card reflects practical thinking and responsible decisions that help strengthen your financial foundation. It is also a reminder to balance productivity with self-care. By nurturing both your material and emotional needs, you can create a sense of stability that supports long-term happiness. Your calm and dependable nature may also make others turn to you for advice or support during this time.

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Tip: Take care of yourself as much as you care for others.

Gemini – Knight of Swords

This week your mind is active, sharp, and filled with ideas. The Knight of Swords indicates quick thinking, rapid communication, and a strong desire to move forward without delay. You may find yourself involved in important discussions, making decisions quickly, or responding to sudden developments. Professionally, this energy can help you solve problems efficiently and express your ideas confidently. However, the fast pace of this card also carries a reminder to pause before reacting impulsively. Acting without considering the consequences may create unnecessary misunderstandings. By combining your intelligence with patience, you can turn this fast-moving energy into productive progress. Emotionally, staying calm and thoughtful will help maintain harmony in relationships while navigating the busy energy of the week.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Tip: Think before speaking — clarity will prevent unnecessary conflict.

Cancer – Four of Swords

The Four of Swords encourages rest, reflection, and emotional recovery this week. If you have been feeling overwhelmed by responsibilities or emotional stress, this card suggests that taking a step back can be extremely beneficial. Rather than pushing yourself too hard, allow time for relaxation, meditation, or quiet reflection. This period of pause is not a setback but an important phase that helps restore your mental clarity and emotional balance. Spending time alone, engaging in calming activities, or focusing on self-care can help you recharge. Once you regain your strength and perspective, you will be able to approach challenges with renewed confidence and focus. Listening to your body and mind during this time is essential for maintaining overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Soft White

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Tip: Rest is productive when it restores your energy.

Leo – King of Wands

The King of Wands highlights leadership, confidence, and visionary thinking. This week you may feel motivated to take charge of situations and guide others with your ideas and enthusiasm. Your natural charisma and determination can inspire people around you, making it a powerful time for initiating plans or leading important discussions. Professionally, you may find opportunities to demonstrate your abilities and make decisions that shape future progress. However, this card also reminds you to balance authority with understanding. By encouraging collaboration and respecting others’ perspectives, your leadership can become even more effective. Emotionally, confidence in your abilities will help you move forward with clarity and strength.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Tip: Lead with confidence but remain open to others’ ideas.

Virgo – Ten of Pentacles

This week emphasizes stability, long-term security, and meaningful achievements. The Ten of Pentacles often represents financial growth, family harmony, or the successful completion of efforts that contribute to long-term prosperity. You may find yourself focusing on career goals, financial planning, or strengthening family relationships. The energy of this card encourages you to think beyond short-term results and consider the bigger picture of your future. Conversations about investments, savings, or shared responsibilities may arise. Emotionally, the card reflects a sense of comfort and belonging that comes from building something lasting. By maintaining discipline and thoughtful planning, you can continue strengthening the foundations of your future success.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Tip: Focus on long-term stability rather than temporary gains.

Libra – Justice

Justice highlights balance, fairness, and accountability this week. You may find yourself reflecting on decisions that require honesty and careful consideration. Situations involving agreements, responsibilities, or relationships may call for fair judgment and transparency. If misunderstandings or conflicts have been present, this is a favorable time to restore harmony through open communication and balanced thinking. Professionally, logical decisions and ethical choices can strengthen your credibility. Emotionally, aligning your actions with your values will help bring inner peace. When you act with fairness and integrity, positive outcomes are more likely to follow.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Tip: Stay fair and balanced in all decisions.

Scorpio – Death

The Death card symbolizes powerful transformation and the closing of one chapter to allow another to begin. This week may bring situations that encourage you to release habits, relationships, or circumstances that no longer serve your growth. Although change can feel uncomfortable, it often opens the door to new opportunities and personal evolution. Emotionally, this is a time of deep reflection and renewal. Letting go of outdated patterns can help you embrace a stronger and more authentic version of yourself. Trust that the endings you experience now are creating space for meaningful beginnings.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Tip: Release what no longer supports your growth.

Sagittarius – Eight of Wands

The Eight of Wands signals a fast-paced and dynamic week. Events may unfold quickly, bringing sudden messages, travel plans, or unexpected progress in projects you have been working on. Communication becomes especially important, and you may receive news that helps move things forward rapidly. This energetic flow encourages you to stay adaptable and prepared for opportunities that appear without much warning. However, managing your time effectively will be important so that the rapid pace does not feel overwhelming. By staying organized and focused, you can make the most of the momentum surrounding you.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Tip: Stay ready — opportunities may arrive suddenly.

Capricorn – King of Pentacles

The King of Pentacles highlights financial wisdom, stability, and practical leadership. This week you may feel focused on strengthening your financial plans, career goals, or long-term investments. Your disciplined and responsible approach can help you make decisions that support lasting security. Others may also look to you for guidance or advice because of your experience and reliability. While focusing on productivity is important, remember to maintain balance by appreciating the progress you have already made. With careful planning and patience, this week can contribute to building a strong and stable future.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Tip: Practical planning will strengthen your long-term success.

Aquarius – The Fool

The Fool represents a fresh start and the excitement of exploring new possibilities. This week may bring opportunities that encourage you to step into unfamiliar territory or try something different. Although the path ahead may not be completely clear, trusting your instincts can lead you toward growth and adventure. This is a favorable time for embracing creativity, exploring ideas, or beginning a new chapter that feels meaningful. At the same time, maintaining awareness and thoughtful planning will help you avoid unnecessary risks. When you approach new experiences with curiosity and confidence, they can become powerful stepping stones for the future.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Number: 0

Lucky Tip: Stay open to new beginnings without fear.

Pisces – The Star

The Star brings hope, healing, and renewed faith into your life this week. If you have recently faced emotional challenges or uncertainty, this card indicates a period of recovery and spiritual clarity. You may feel inspired to reconnect with your dreams and focus on the possibilities that lie ahead. This is also a powerful time for emotional healing, creative expression, and personal growth. Surrounding yourself with positive influences and engaging in activities that uplift your spirit can strengthen this energy. By maintaining optimism and trusting the journey, you may discover that opportunities and support appear when you need them most.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Tip: Stay hopeful — the universe is guiding you toward healing and growth.