What Are The Best Ganpati Visarjan Spots in Mumbai? Full Guide To Dates, Metro Routes, And Nearest Railway Station

Your beloved Bappa, carried on waves as chants fill the air. Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra isn’t just a festival; it’s the rhythm of the city for those ten days.

The entire state transforms as artists unveil their finest idols and families gather for prayers. The streets are alive, and Mumbai leads the way.

If you haven’t planned your visit, it’s not too late. Flights to Mumbai are still available. There’s nothing quite like being part of Ganesh Visarjan, watching the processions wind through the city until the idols touch the sea.

Ganesh Chaturthi Visarjan 2025 Dates

Mark your calendar. Anant Chaturdashi, the day of Ganesh Visarjan, falls on Saturday, September 6th, 2025. Ganesh Chaturthi itself starts on Wednesday, August 27th.

For ten days, Mumbai celebrates with prayers, rituals, and modaks. Smaller idols often find their way to artificial ponds quickly, but the larger, iconic ones remain until the grand finale.

Pro Tip: The city’s roads will be packed. Trains and the metro are your best bet. Walk the last stretch. The final journey is always on foot.

Best Ganpati Visarjan Spots in Mumbai

Powai Lake

This artificial lake in the heart of Powai is far removed from the chaos at the city’s busiest spots. If you prefer a quieter farewell, this is your place. It’s accessible from neighbourhoods like Andheri, Goregaon, and Vikhroli.

Fewer crowds mean you can actually find a moment of peace here.

Nearest Railway Station: Kanjurmarg East (about 14 minutes by car)

Nearest Metro Station: Aarey JVLR (30-minute drive) or Saki Naka (33-minute drive)

Address: Powai Lake, Powai, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400076

Note: Over 300,000 idols are immersed in Mumbai over these ten days. On the second day alone, the number crosses 60,000.

Bandstand Promenade, Bandra

If you’re hoping to spot a celebrity, Bandstand is where you want to be. The crowds are smaller than at Marine Drive, but the view is just as striking.

Smaller idols are brought here for immersion. While you’re in the area, consider visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi for a complete experience.

Nearest Railway Station: Bandra (15-minute drive)

Nearest Metro Station: Shitladevi (16-minute drive)

Address: Bandstand Promenade, Bandra West, 400050

Girgaon Chowpatty

This is the most iconic immersion point in Mumbai. The largest and most famous idols—Lalbaugcha Raja, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, and others end their journey here.

The crowds are intense. The chanting, the energy, the atmosphere? It is overwhelming. Vehicles can’t get close, so expect to walk with thousands of others. At night, as Marine Drive lights up, and the scene is unforgettable.

Nearest Railway Station: Charni Road (6 minutes by car)

Address: Chowpatty, Girgaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400007

Shivaji Park Chowpatty, Dadar

Smack dab in Dadar, Shivaji Park Chowpatty pulls in people from all over for idol immersions. There’s a lake right at the center where it all happens. At night? You get this pretty amazing view of the Bandra Worli Sea Link, almost on par with what you’d see at Bandstand. It’s got that classic Mumbai feel; busy, reverent, and totally open to everyone.

Nearest Railway Station: Dadar West, about 10 minutes by car.

Nearest Metro Station: Dadar Metro, just five minutes out.

Address: Dadar, Shivaji Park, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400028, India.

Juhu Beach

Juhu is a classic Mumbai destination, and during Ganpati Visarjan, it draws massive crowds. The immersion process here is dramatic. Devotees wade far into the water to say their final prayers. Juhu Beach often makes headlines, partly because it attracts celebrities as well as locals.

Nearest Railway Station: Vile Parle West (9-minute drive)

Address: Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049

Gorai Jetty, Borivali

Hidden on the edge of Mumbai’s chaos, Gorai Jetty is the place locals escape to when they want a quieter Ganpati Visarjan. The sunsets here.

You’ll find camel rides and water sports, if you’re into that sort of thing. Just a heads up, Essel World and Water Kingdom are nearby, so expect families and tourists, especially during Ganpati. If you want some peace, dodge the ferry rush. Go early, or hang back until the crowds thin out.

Nearest Railway Station: Borivali West, about a 13-minute drive.

Address: 6RMF+9H5, Gorai Khadi Road, Essel World Amusement Park, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400091, India.

Versova Beach, Andheri West

Versova Beach is basically Juhu’s slightly wilder cousin, just down the road. When Ganpati Visarjan rolls around? This place gets loud. Locals belt out bhajans, drummers don’t stop, and the energy goes right through the night.

Honestly, if you want to see how much this city loves its festivals, Versova’s the spot. It’s also a great place to meet people, soak in the madness, and maybe even walk away with a few blessings.

Nearest Railway Station: Andheri or Vile Parle East, around 24 minutes by car.

Nearest Metro Station: Versova Metro—just five minutes away.

Address: Versova Beach, Bharat Nagar, Versova, Andheri West, Maharashtra 400061.

