What Is It About the French Way of Life That Has Americans So Hooked? Even Emily In Paris Drop Big Hints

More than half of Americans admire the French way of living, valuing their focus on fresh food, arts, and work-life balance. Popular Netflix show Emily in Paris reflects this cultural shift, highlighting how many in the U.S. are rethinking their fast-paced lifestyle and seeking a slower, more balanced approach

Paris Cafe during lunch hours (Photo: Pinterest)
Paris Cafe during lunch hours (Photo: Pinterest)

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 04:15:38 IST

 

There’s something about the French lifestyle that clearly amuses the Americans. It’s not just the food, the fashion, or the charming Parisian streets. It runs way deeper than that.




A recent survey shows that more than half of Americans truly admire how the French live, especially with their focus on things that mostly goes unnoticed, a rich appreciation for the arts, and, most notably, a healthier work-life balance. For many in the U.S., where long hours and burnout are often worn like a badge of honour, the slower, more intentional French way of life feels refreshing.

From Emily in Paris to Everyday Life: Why the French Work-Life Balance Has Americans Questioning Their Hustle

This cultural contrast isn’t exactly new, but it’s gained more attention in recent years partly thanks to pop culture. Take Emily in Paris, for example. The show may be a glossy, romantic take on life abroad, but it nailed one key difference. In a memorable scene, Emily’s French colleague looks at her and says, “You live to work. We work to live.” That line summed up what many Americans have been feeling for a while now.



It’s not just about having more vacation days or shorter office hours. It’s about quality of life. In France, meals aren’t rushed, they’re enjoyed. People walk to their local markets, they make time for conversation. There is no stronger way to gain knowledge than talking to different people and hearing their stories and opinions, they genuinely disconnect after work. The rhythm is different. More human, perfectly balanced.

What If the French Have Been Right All Along? Slowing Down Might Be the Balance Americans Are Missing

Art and culture also play a central role. In France, people still carve out time to go to museums, watch films, mostly the classics, read, or simply sit at a café and talk.  That slower pace is something many Americans are starting to crave, especially in a world that feels constantly in a rush.

Of course, no country has it all figured out. But the admiration for the French lifestyle says something bigger: maybe people are tired of the rush. Maybe we’re starting to realise that living well matters more than working nonstop.

And maybe, the French have been onto something all along.

