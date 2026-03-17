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Home > Lifestyle > When is Gangaur 2026? Check Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Significance & Importance of The Festival | Everything You Need To Know

When is Gangaur 2026? Check Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Significance & Importance of The Festival | Everything You Need To Know

If you are wondering when Gangaur will be celebrated in 2026, its rituals, significance, and why women observe the fast, here's everything you need to know about this iconic spring festival.

When is Gangaur 2026? Check Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Significance & Importance of The Festival | Everything You Need To Know
When is Gangaur 2026? Check Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Significance & Importance of The Festival | Everything You Need To Know

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: March 17, 2026 12:11:36 IST

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When is Gangaur 2026? Check Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Significance & Importance of The Festival | Everything You Need To Know

Gangaur 2026

Gangaur 2026 is just around the corner, and devotees across Rajasthan and North India are preparing to celebrate this vibrant festrival dedicated to Goddess Gauri and Lord Shiva. From beautifully decorated idols to women dressed in traditional attire singing folk songs, the 16-day celebration brings communities together in a grand display of faith and tradition. 

Gangaur 2026 Date and Festival Duration

In 2026, the observances begin around 4 March and end on 21 March with the main puja and processions. Gangaur 2026 will be celebrated on 21 March 2026 (Saturday) according to the Hindu calendar. The festival falls on Chaitra Shukla Tritiya, an auspicious day dedicated to Goddess Gauri. Celebrations usually start the day after Holi and continue for about 16-8 days

Gangaur 2026 Puja Vidhi and Rituals

Devotees wake up early, take a bath, and wear traditional clothes and ornaments for the puja. Some rituals begin with planting wheat or barley seeds in pots, symbolizing fertility and prosperity. Idols of Goddess Parvati (Gauri) and Lord Shiva (Isar) are placed on a decorated altar. Devotees apply kumkum, turmeric, and sandalwood paste during the ritual. Women offer flowers, sweets, fruits, and traditional dishes to the deities.

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Gangaur Vrat Katha 

According to Hindu beliefs, once Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Narad Muni were travelling together and reached a village on the day of Chaitra Shukla Tritiya. When the villagers learned about their arrival, the poor women of the village welcomed them with simple offerings like water, flowers, and fruits. Pleased with their devotion and sincerity, Goddess Parvati blessed them with eternal marital happiness and prosperity. 

After some time, the wealthy women of the village came with elaborate dishes and rich offerings to welcome the divine couple. Seeing this, Lord Shiva asked Parvati how she would bless them since she had already given all her blessings to the poor women. Goddess Parvati then pricked her finger and sprinkled a few drops of blood on them, which turned into divine nectar and granted them marital bliss and good fortune. 

Later, Goddess Parvati went to a nearby river, bathed, and made a Shiva Lingam from sand. She worshipped Lord Shiva with full devotion and offered prayers. Pleased with her faith, Lord Shiva appeared and declared that any woman who worships Shiva and Gauri on this day and observes the Gangaur fast will be blessed with a happy married life and a loving husband.

Why Women Observe the Gangaur Fast 

The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva (Gan) and Goddess Parvati (Gauri). It symbolizes marital happiness, devotion, fertility, and prosperity. Married women pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Unmarried girls worship Goddess Gauri hoping for a loving and ideal life partner. Newly married women are traditionally expected to observe the full course of the festival rituals

Cultural Celebrations and Processions 

Gangaur is especially famous in Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, and parts of Madhya Pradesh. Grand processions carrying decorated idols of Gauri and Isar (Shiva) are held in cities like Jaipur and Udaipur. Women wear traditional attire, apply mehndi, and sing folk songs during the celebrations. The festival ends with idol immersion in water bodies or wells as part of the ritual.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article about Gangaur, its rituals, and the vrat katha is based on traditional beliefs, religious texts, and cultural practices followed in different regions of India. Rituals and customs may vary depending on local traditions and personal beliefs. Readers are advised to follow the practices according to their family traditions or consult a knowledgeable priest for accurate guidance.

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 12:11 PM IST
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When is Gangaur 2026? Check Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Significance & Importance of The Festival | Everything You Need To Know

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When is Gangaur 2026? Check Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Significance & Importance of The Festival | Everything You Need To Know
When is Gangaur 2026? Check Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Significance & Importance of The Festival | Everything You Need To Know
When is Gangaur 2026? Check Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Rituals, Significance & Importance of The Festival | Everything You Need To Know
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