Your Rakhi’s Hidden Message: Understanding Each Color’s Significance

As Raksha Bandhan is a few weeks away, we will start buying Rakhi soon. Once we hit the markets, we will see different, vibrant colors of the Rakhis. But have you ever wondered why Rakhi thread colors are different? Like the evil eye, even the color of the Rakhi thread tells a different meaning.

See how you can differentiate with your Rakhi choice this year

Red Rakhi

This Rakhi has been used for some time because it is considered very lucky in Hindu culture. It represents love and safety. It is believed that it removes evil from someone’s life.

Yellow Rakhi

Yellow Rakhi is about spreading positive energy, knowledge and enjoyment. Sisters can tie yellow ashes to their brothers to wish their brothers happy, good luck and success. To make it more meaningful, present it with intact grains.

Green Rakhi

Green is the color that talks about development, harmony and new beginnings. If your brother is starting a new business, entering college, or just getting married. This color is a symbol of peace and good health.

Blue Rakhi

Blue reminds us of the oceans and the sky and represents peace, knowledge and deep faith. It is also associated with Krishna and reflects the strength of brotherhood. This Rakhi shows the bond shared with her brother -in -law, which is built on many deep interactions, shared secrets and loyalty.

Purple Rakhi

Purple is a symbol of luxury and royalty. It is also associated with spirituality. This rakhi will represent your desire for your brother -in -law to lead a life full of spiritual development, and motivate them to be more kind.

White Rakhi

White represents purity, peace and honesty. You can express your love and devotion for your brother -in -law and wish them a life full of integrity. These days are mostly common in South India

Each Rakhi thread carries a symbolic meaning. Understanding these significances helps sisters transform a traditional gesture into a personalized expression of blessings and aspirations for their siblings.

ALSO READ:What’s Your Evil Eye Rakhi Saying? Decode The Meaning Behind Every Color