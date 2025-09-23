71st National Film Awards 2025 Live: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji All Set To Attend The Event In Delhi
71st National Film Awards: The spotlight will shine on Indian cinema today as the prestigious National Film Awards 2025 ceremony takes place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on September 23, 2025.
The event is scheduled to begin at 4 PM, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours, recognising the finest films of 2023. Though delayed by two years due to the pandemic, the celebration remains one of the most awaited events in Indian cinema.
Check all the LIVE UPDATES from the 71st National Film Awards ceremony here:
Film enthusiasts can catch the full National Film Awards ceremony live on YouTube via the official DD News channel. The broadcast begins at 3 PM, starting with the red-carpet arrivals of the winners before the on-stage presentations of honours.Announced on August 1, the winners highlight an outstanding year for Indian cinema across diverse languages, genres, and crafts. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail bagged Best Feature Film, while the satirical Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery was named Best Hindi Film. Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) jointly received the Best Actor award, while Rani Mukerji won Best Actress...