Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo And Co Win Away From Clinching League Title

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal, Saudi Pro League Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as NASR take on HIL in Riyadh.
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Live Score and Updates: Al Awwal Park will be the venue as Al Nassr FC and Al Hilal SFC meet in the Riyadh derby, the highlight of Matchweek 32 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League. Both sides will be desperate for a vital win in one of Saudi football’s biggest rivalries as the title race heats up in the closing stages of the season. Stay tuned for NASR vs HIL live score, Al Nassr vs Al Hilal live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Al Nassr vs Al Hilal encounter here on NewsX.
The fans are gearing up for the big clash!
Fans are already rearing to go 💥#CapitalDerby pic.twitter.com/8YUQ2HoWGR
— Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) May 12, 2026
Salem will be appearing in his 500th match for Al Hilal!
Salem reaches 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ matches with #AlHilal 🔝
A great history, captain ✨💙 pic.twitter.com/m2OWJKHnDP
— AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) May 12, 2026
Al Hilal are also here now!
At the stadium 🏟️🤩 pic.twitter.com/z9zo0rLYQ3
— AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) May 12, 2026
Arrivals at the stadium!
Locked from the first step 🔒💛 pic.twitter.com/RpkcCfS5sX
— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) May 12, 2026
Here’s a look at the lineups of Al Hilal!
Our squad for tonight’s game ✔️📋 pic.twitter.com/1lFoMhL4uS
— AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) May 12, 2026