Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo And Co Win Away From Clinching League Title

Al Nassr Preview

Al Nassr FC go into the derby on the back of a superb 4-2 win over Al Shabab FC in their last league match and are full of confidence. Jorge Jesus’ men were sharp going forward and continued to show their firepower in the final third. But two goals conceded in that game highlighted a few defensive weaknesses that could be a worry against a strong Al Hilal side.

The Global Ones, who are currently sitting top of the Saudi Pro League table, know that a further victory would tighten their grip on the title race. A home game would probably give them a big boost, especially with their fans backing them in a tense derby atmosphere.

Al Nassr will also be looking for revenge after losing to Al Hilal earlier in the season. The league is heading into its crucial phase and the team of Cristiano Ronaldo can’t afford to lose steam now.

Al Hilal Preview

Al Hilal SFC have been one of the most consistent teams in the league this season and are still unbeaten in the Saudi Pro League campaign. Simone Inzaghi’s side have drawn eight games, but their resilience to avoid defeat has kept them well in the title race.

The Blue Waves enter this clash on a high after winning the Saudi King’s Cup trophy after beating Al Kholood Club in the final. That win should give them a massive confidence boost ahead of the Riyadh derby.

Al Hilal, second in the standings, know a win over Al Nassr would cut the gap at the top. They will be playing away from home, but they are dangerous opponents given their recent form and experience in big matches.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Head-To-Head

The rivalry between Al Nassr FC and Al Hilal SFC has produced many memorable encounters over the years. Historically, Al Hilal have the edge, but with the league title race on the line, another fierce chapter in the Riyadh derby is set to be written.