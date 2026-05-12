Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score Saudi Pro League: NSR 0-0 HIL | Eyes On Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal, Saudi Pro League Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as NASR take on HIL in Riyadh.
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Live Score and Updates: Eyes On Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Al Awwal Park will be the venue as Al Nassr FC and Al Hilal SFC meet in the Riyadh derby, the highlight of Matchweek 32 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League. Both sides will be desperate for a vital win in one of Saudi football’s biggest rivalries as the title race heats up in the closing stages of the season. Stay tuned for NASR vs HIL live score, Al Nassr vs Al Hilal live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Al Nassr vs Al Hilal encounter here on NewsX.
14 minutes gone and its still 0-0. Benzema had the best chance so far but Bento denied him from point-blank range. Ronaldo came close once but it was ruled out as off-side.
Here’s a look at Benzema’s miss! Should’ve done better!
That was an incredible save to deny Karim Benzema.
A title winning save that is!!!pic.twitter.com/qq6FXJby4V https://t.co/VxFBlCw5l2
— The Nassr Tribune™️ (@AlNassrTribune) May 12, 2026
Huge opportunity missed!! HOW DID BENZEMA FAIL TO CONVERT? A brilliant into the box, Benzema had only the keeper to beat and his low shot was expertly saved by Bento! JUST BRILLIANT!
Al Hilal start with intent! They are playing among themselves as they look to generate an opening!
We are done with pre-match pleasantries! The referee signals the start of play! The ball gets rolling in Riyadh! Let’s play!