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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score Saudi Pro League: NSR 0-0 HIL | Eyes On Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema

🕒 Updated: May 12, 2026 23:49:19 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal, Saudi Pro League Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as NASR take on HIL in Riyadh.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score Saudi Pro League.
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Live Score and Updates: Eyes On Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Al Awwal Park will be the venue as Al Nassr FC and Al Hilal SFC meet in the Riyadh derby, the highlight of Matchweek 32 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League. Both sides will be desperate for a vital win in one of Saudi football’s biggest rivalries as the title race heats up in the closing stages of the season. Stay tuned for NASR vs HIL live score, Al Nassr vs Al Hilal live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Al Nassr vs Al Hilal encounter here on NewsX.

Al Nassr Preview

Al Nassr FC go into the derby on the back of a superb 4-2 win over Al Shabab FC in their last league match and are full of confidence. Jorge Jesus’ men were sharp going forward and continued to show their firepower in the final third. But two goals conceded in that game highlighted a few defensive weaknesses that could be a worry against a strong Al Hilal side.

The Global Ones, who are currently sitting top of the Saudi Pro League table, know that a further victory would tighten their grip on the title race. A home game would probably give them a big boost, especially with their fans backing them in a tense derby atmosphere.

Al Nassr will also be looking for revenge after losing to Al Hilal earlier in the season. The league is heading into its crucial phase and the team of Cristiano Ronaldo can’t afford to lose steam now.

Al Hilal Preview

Al Hilal SFC have been one of the most consistent teams in the league this season and are still unbeaten in the Saudi Pro League campaign. Simone Inzaghi’s side have drawn eight games, but their resilience to avoid defeat has kept them well in the title race.

The Blue Waves enter this clash on a high after winning the Saudi King’s Cup trophy after beating Al Kholood Club in the final. That win should give them a massive confidence boost ahead of the Riyadh derby.

Al Hilal, second in the standings, know a win over Al Nassr would cut the gap at the top. They will be playing away from home, but they are dangerous opponents given their recent form and experience in big matches.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Head-To-Head

The rivalry between Al Nassr FC and Al Hilal SFC has produced many memorable encounters over the years. Historically, Al Hilal have the edge, but with the league title race on the line, another fierce chapter in the Riyadh derby is set to be written.

  • Total matches: 100
  • Al Nassr wins: 25
  • Al Hilal wins: 49
  • Draws: 26

Live Updates

  • 23:44 (IST) 12 May 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Live Updates: NSR 0-0 HIL After 14 Minutes

    14 minutes gone and its still 0-0. Benzema had the best chance so far but Bento denied him from point-blank range. Ronaldo came close once but it was ruled out as off-side. 

  • 23:38 (IST) 12 May 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Live Updates: NSR 0-0 HIL After 8 Minutes

    Here’s a look at Benzema’s miss! Should’ve done better!

  • 23:36 (IST) 12 May 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Live Updates: NSR 0-0 HIL After 5 Minutes

    Huge opportunity missed!! HOW DID BENZEMA FAIL TO CONVERT? A brilliant into the box, Benzema had only the keeper to beat and his low shot was expertly saved by Bento! JUST BRILLIANT!

  • 23:34 (IST) 12 May 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Live Updates: NSR 0-0 HIL After 3 Minutes

    Al Hilal start with intent! They are playing among themselves as they look to generate an opening! 

  • 23:28 (IST) 12 May 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Live Updates: Match Underway!

    We are done with pre-match pleasantries! The referee signals the start of play! The ball gets rolling in Riyadh! Let’s play! 

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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score Saudi Pro League: NSR 0-0 HIL | Eyes On Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema

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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score Saudi Pro League: NSR 0-0 HIL | Eyes On Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score Saudi Pro League: NSR 0-0 HIL | Eyes On Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score Saudi Pro League: NSR 0-0 HIL | Eyes On Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score Saudi Pro League: NSR 0-0 HIL | Eyes On Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema

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