Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score Saudi Pro League: NSR 1-0 HIL | Mohamed Simakan Gives Lead To Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Side

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal, Saudi Pro League Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as NASR take on HIL in Riyadh.
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Live Score and Updates: Mohamed Simakan Gives Lead To Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Side. Eyes On Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Al Awwal Park will be the venue as Al Nassr FC and Al Hilal SFC meet in the Riyadh derby, the highlight of Matchweek 32 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League. Both sides will be desperate for a vital win in one of Saudi football’s biggest rivalries as the title race heats up in the closing stages of the season. Stay tuned for NASR vs HIL live score, Al Nassr vs Al Hilal live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Al Nassr vs Al Hilal encounter here on NewsX.
That’s it! It’s half-time! It has been an eventful half with a lot of chances but Al Nassr go into the break with a 1-0 lead. Benzema missed a glorious chance early on, before Joao Felix and Al Hilal came close. It was Mohamed Simakan, who gave the lead but Coman squandered a glorious chance to double the advantage. If this stays like this, NSR will be crowned champions! More drama awaits in the second-half.
Here’s a look at Coman’s miss!
Kingsley Coman with a big miss. pic.twitter.com/cCs2LoQ5BC
— Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) May 12, 2026
OMG!! WHAT A MISSS! Kingsley Coman was through on goal and only had the keeper to beat, but his shot goes wide off target! Milinkovic-Savic’s clearance laid it on a plate for the Frenchman, but his finishing let him down big time!
4 minutes have been added on for stoppages!
Here’s a look at Simakan’s goal!
⚽️ Goal by Mohamed Simakan
🟡 Al Nassr 1-0 Al Hilal 🔵#SPL #AlNassrAlHilal pic.twitter.com/KeTZV5njfF
— FC One Football (@FCOneFootball) May 12, 2026