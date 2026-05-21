Al Nassr vs Damac Highlights Saudi Pro League: NSR 4-1 DAM At Full-Time | Ronaldo Gets Brace, Coman, Mane On Target; Nassr Win League Title

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal, Saudi Pro League Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Saudi Pro League clash as NSR take on DAM in Riyadh.
Al Nassr vs Damac Saudi Pro League AS IT HAPPENED: Al Nassr ended their seven-year domestic championship drought on Thursday night, claiming the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title with a dominant 4-1 victory over Damac FC at a roaring Alawwal Park. The win is Al Nassr’s 10th top-flight league title in club history and their first since the 2018-19 season. Stay tuned for NSR vs DAM live score, Al Nassr vs Damac live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Al Nassr vs Al Hilal encounter here on NewsX.
That’s it! It’s full-time here in Riyadh! Crazy Scenes as Al Nassr clinch the Saudi Pro League title after a gap of 7 years!
4 minutes have been added on for stoppages!
Here’s a look at Ronaldo’s second goal!
🥹🐐 Le but du titre. Le but de la légende. ⚽️
Cristiano Ronaldo s’apprête à faire d’Al Nassr le roi d’Arabie saoudite, 𝟳 longues années après le dernier sacre du club en championnat. 🏆🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/STnuLtg8Bo
— ActuCR7 (@ActuCR7_) May 21, 2026
GOOOAL!! Ronaldo at it again!! Cristiano Ronaldo makes it 4-1 now, simple finish from point-blank range!! 973 career goals under his belt now!
78 minutes into the clock and it’s safe to say that Al Nassr are now just few minutes away from clinching the Saudi Pro League title!