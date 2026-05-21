Al Nassr vs Damac Highlights Saudi Pro League: NSR 4-1 DAM At Full-Time | Ronaldo Gets Brace, Coman, Mane On Target; Nassr Win League Title

The Riyadh giants are playing for the highest of stakes. Al Nassr go into the clash after a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final, a result that ended their hopes of continental glory. Several concerns were raised by the performance, with the Global Ones struggling to create clear chances and looking far from their best on the big stage.

But now the Saudi Pro League offers them an immediate chance for redemption. Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mates remain top of the table going into the last round, leaving their fate entirely in their own hands. A win over Damac will seal the league title, but a slip could open the door for their rivals.

That pressure makes this fixture all the more important for Jorge Jesus and his players. Depending on results elsewhere, a draw may not be enough while defeat would almost certainly see their title hopes end in disastrous fashion. Al Nassr will be boosted by playing at Al-Awwal Park, where thousands of supporters are expected to create a fiery atmosphere for the decisive contest.

Al Nassr will have to deal with a number of injury concerns despite the pressure. Already out are Sultan Al Ghannam, Mubarak Al Buainain, Raghed Najjar and Sami Al Najei. Angelo, Abdullah Al Khaibari and Abdulelah Al Amri are also doubts due to fitness concerns and could restrict Jorge Jesus’ options in crucial areas of the pitch.

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Meanwhile, Damac FC have their own battle for survival to contend with. Carille’s men produced one of their most complete displays of the campaign to claim an impressive 3-0 win over Al Fayha in their last outing. That win gave them breathing space in the relegation fight but they are still not safe.

Damac sit 15th in the standings and could still be dragged into the relegation battle if they lose and Al Riyadh win their final fixture. That means the visitors will be under immense pressure too.

Damac’s record against Al Nassr is not very encouraging. The two sides have met 15 times in competitions with Al Nassr winning 11 of those encounters. Damac have managed to record only two wins with the other two matches drawn.

With both the title race and relegation battle still to be decided, the stage is set for a dramatic night in Riyadh.