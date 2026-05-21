Al Nassr vs Damac Live Score Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo and Co One Win Away From Clinching League Title

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal, Saudi Pro League Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Saudi Pro League clash as NSR take on DAM in Riyadh.
Al Nassr vs Damac Saudi Pro League Live Score and Updates: Al Nassr are gearing up for a massive showdown against Damac FC in the last matchweek of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season at Al-Awwal Park. Jorge Jesus’ side know victory in front of their home fans will be enough to crown them champions with the league title still on the line. Stay tuned for NSR vs DAM live score, Al Nassr vs Damac live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Al Nassr vs Al Hilal encounter here on NewsX.
It’s business from now on!
Strictly business 💼 pic.twitter.com/L1958cCyg7
— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) May 21, 2026
Damac Playing XI: Kewin, Al Obaid, Bedrane, Harkass, Rabei, Hawsawi, Al-Anazi, Sylla, Abdu, Okita, Arielson.
Al Nassr have announced their playing XIs!
📋 Eleven men. One dream. 💛 pic.twitter.com/CUauDi8SVt
— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) May 21, 2026
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Damac all the way from Riyadh!