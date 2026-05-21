Al Nassr vs Damac Live Score Saudi Pro League: NSR 1-0 DAM | Sadio Mane Gives Lead To Ronaldo-Led Side

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal, Saudi Pro League Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Saudi Pro League clash as NSR take on DAM in Riyadh.
Al Nassr vs Damac Saudi Pro League Live Score and Updates: Sadio Mane Gives Lead To Ronaldo-Led Side. Al Nassr are gearing up for a massive showdown against Damac FC in the last matchweek of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season at Al-Awwal Park. Jorge Jesus’ side know victory in front of their home fans will be enough to crown them champions with the league title still on the line. Stay tuned for NSR vs DAM live score, Al Nassr vs Damac live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Al Nassr vs Al Hilal encounter here on NewsX.
3 minutes have been added on for stoppages!
Here’s a look at Sadio Mane’s Goal!
Sadio Mane… we love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0v6CbgeuHj https://t.co/9wr3V3Oe0r
— Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) May 21, 2026
GOOOAL!! Al Nassr have broken the deadlock!! Sadio Mane heads it in to give an important lead! Advantage goes to Ronaldo and co!
Al Hilal are still leading against Al Fayha and Al Nassr are still toiling hard to get a goal. They did get a chance through Mane, but Damac’s keeper Kewin pulled off a good save. We haven’t seen much of Ronaldo in the first-half as well.
News coming in that Al Hilal has taken the lead in their game and as of now in the league table, they occupy the top spot. Al Nassr are pressing men forward to break the deadlock.