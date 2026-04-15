LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal Heinrich Klaasen Bhuvneshwar Kumar Anthropic pakistan latest viral news asim munir chinese satellite Chinese President Xi Jinping CBSE 10th result 2026 out cbse bihar liquor ban Amravati MMS Scandal
LIVE TV
Live

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Score UCL Match Updates: BAY 1-2 RMA (3-3 On Aggregate) | Arda Guler Brace Put Los Blancos In Front In 2nd Leg

🕒 Updated: April 16, 2026 01:27:26 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid UCL 2026 Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage UEFA Champions League match as BAY take on RMA in Munich.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Score UCL Match Updates. Photo X
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Score UCL Match Updates. Photo X

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid UCL Live Score and Updates, Bayern vs Real Madrid: Arda Guler made it 2-1 on the night from a free-kick to bring it 3-3 on aggregate. Los Blancos were off to a brilliant after Arda Guler just after 34 seconds but 7 minutes later, Pavlovic equalised for Bayern to give the Bavarians a 3-2 lead on aggregate. Real Madrid’s European campaign comes down to one night as they travel to the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich’s home ground, where they need to put on a show to keep their UEFA Champions League hopes alive. Stay tuned for BAY vs RMA UCL Live, BAY vs RMA live score, Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster BAY vs RMA encounter here on NewsX. 

Bayern Munich Preview

This season, the German giants have been very strong at home, losing only one game in all competitions. Under Vincent Kompany, Bayern have been able to keep their defence strong while also scoring a lot of goals, even breaking the Bundesliga scoring record. Their front line, which includes the creative Michael Olise, is always a threat that Madrid must deal with if they want to win the tie.

Bayern is well-rested going into the match after a strong performance over the weekend, during which they rotated several key players. Kane is likely to come back after a small problem with his calf, and Serge Gnabry is also in the running to start. Manuel Neuer, who has always been reliable, is still an important player at the back. He had a great game in the first leg. There are some small worries about suspensions, since Leon Goretzka and Alphonso Davies are on thin ice when it comes to discipline.

Real Madrid Preview

Madrid, on the other hand, has to deal with big absences. Aurélien Tchouaméni is out because of a suspension, and Rodrygo is out because of an injury. This limits the options in midfield and attack. Andriy Lunin will be in charge of goalkeeping while Thibaut Courtois is still out.

But there is a big boost for Madrid because Mbappé has been cleared to start, giving them an edge in attack. Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham will help him out. They are both in charge of breaking through Bayern’s defence. Eduardo Camavinga will also be important for keeping the midfield balanced.

Discipline could be very important because Bellingham, Vinícius, and Camavinga are all one booking away from being suspended. Manager Álvaro Arbeloa needs to find a good balance between being aggressive and being in charge.

This fight will be full of drama because a spot in the semifinals is on the line. Madrid needs to be strong, accurate, and maybe even brilliant to get through one of the hardest away games in Europe. Bayern, on the other hand, wants to show their strength and finish the job in front of their home crowd.

Live Updates

  • 01:25 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

    Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Updates and Score: BAY 2-3 RMA At Half-Time (4-4 On Aggregate)

    It’s half-time at the break and what a crazy half we have witnessed! 5 goals in the first 45 minutes and 4-4 on aggregate! This is perhaps the best game of the season by some mile! 

  • 01:18 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

    Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid UCL Live Updates: Mbappe's Goal- VIDEO

    Here’s a look at Kylian Mbappe’s goal! 

  • 01:18 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

    Bayern vs Real Madrid UCL Live Updates: BAY 2-3 RMA (4-4 On Aggregate) After 45 Minutes

    2 Minutes have been added on for stoppages! 

  • 01:14 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

    Bayern vs Real Madrid UCL Live Updates and Score: BAY 2-3 RMA (4-4 On Aggregate) After 43 Minutes

    GOOOOAL!!! WHAT A MATCH!! Kylian Mbappe score and Madrid lead again on the night! Poor poor defending from Bayern Munich and Mbappe only had the easiest of tap-in to pull off! It’s 4-4 on aggregate! Would you believe it?! 

  • 01:14 (IST) 16 Apr 2026

    Bayern vs Real Madrid UCL Live Updates: Kane's Goal- VIDEO

    Here’s a look at Harry Kane’s goal! 

Load More
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Score UCL Match Updates: BAY 1-2 RMA (3-3 On Aggregate) | Arda Guler Brace Put Los Blancos In Front In 2nd Leg

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Score UCL Match Updates: BAY 1-2 RMA (3-3 On Aggregate) | Arda Guler Brace Put Los Blancos In Front In 2nd Leg

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Score UCL Match Updates: BAY 1-2 RMA (3-3 On Aggregate) | Arda Guler Brace Put Los Blancos In Front In 2nd Leg
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Score UCL Match Updates: BAY 1-2 RMA (3-3 On Aggregate) | Arda Guler Brace Put Los Blancos In Front In 2nd Leg
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Score UCL Match Updates: BAY 1-2 RMA (3-3 On Aggregate) | Arda Guler Brace Put Los Blancos In Front In 2nd Leg
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Live Score UCL Match Updates: BAY 1-2 RMA (3-3 On Aggregate) | Arda Guler Brace Put Los Blancos In Front In 2nd Leg

QUICK LINKS