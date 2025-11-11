Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 2 LIVE Updates: From Motihari To Gaya, 122 Constituencies Across 20 Districts To Vote Today, Voting Begins At 7 AM
Bihar will head into the second and final phase of the 2025 Legislative Assembly elections on November 11 after an intense campaign. This phase will decide the representatives for the remaining constituencies. Voting will be conducted from 7 am to 5 pm across 122 assembly seats spread over 20 districts. Voters standing in line at 5 pm will still be allowed to cast their votes. The counting of votes is set for November 14, 2025, which will determine the composition of the new Bihar government.
Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections will witness polling across 122 seats, including prominent constituencies such as Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Araria, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Sasaram, Aurangabad, and Gaya Town. Reserved constituencies like Bathnaha (SC), Manihari (ST), and Dhoraiya (SC) will also go to polls. Districts such as West Champaran, Madhubani, Purnia, and Nawada will see heavy voter engagement. Election officials have conducted thorough preparations to ensure fair polling and have increased surveillance to prevent any disturbances during voting day.
Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Imamganj:
#WATCH | Gaya ji, Bihar | Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Imamganj.

"In the Durga Charan High School, four booths have been set up and this is booth no 47. The number of voters is 945…I am hopeful that people will come out to vote in large numbers…All the preparations have been made…" says Dr Anand Kumar, Presiding Officer.
Bhagalpur, Bihar | Preparations underway at the polling stations for the second and final phase of Bihar Elections 2025:
Preparations underway at the polling stations for the second and final phase of Bihar Elections 2025. Voting will be held in 122 constituencies across 20 districts of the state today.

Preparations underway at the polling stations in Gaya Ji, for the second and final phase of #BiharElections2025
Preparations underway at the polling stations for the second and final phase of Bihar Elections 2025. Voting will be held in 122 constituencies across 20 districts of the state today.

Bihar Police have strengthened security across the state ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections, which will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates, including key leaders from both the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. The polling will take place a day after a car blast in Delhi killed eight people.Speaking to ANI, Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar confirmed that the state remains on high alert. He said security has been intensified along all bordering areas, with continuous vehicle checks and patrols. The DGP appealed to voters to exercise their franchise fearlessly, assuring that police forces have...