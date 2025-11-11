LIVE TV
Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 2 LIVE Updates: From Motihari To Gaya, 122 Constituencies Across 20 Districts To Vote Today, Voting Begins At 7 AM

🕒 Updated: November 11, 2025 05:58:48 IST
✍️ Written by: Swastika Sruti

Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 2 LIVE Updates: From Motihari To Gaya, 122 Constituencies Across 20 Districts To Vote Today, Voting Begins At 7 AM

Bihar Pahse 2 Live Updates
Bihar Pahse 2 Live Updates

Bihar will head into the second and final phase of the 2025 Legislative Assembly elections on November 11 after an intense campaign. This phase will decide the representatives for the remaining constituencies. Voting will be conducted from 7 am to 5 pm across 122 assembly seats spread over 20 districts. Voters standing in line at 5 pm will still be allowed to cast their votes. The counting of votes is set for November 14, 2025, which will determine the composition of the new Bihar government.

Key Constituencies and Polling Districts for Bihar Phase 2 Elections

Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections will witness polling across 122 seats, including prominent constituencies such as Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Araria, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Sasaram, Aurangabad, and Gaya Town. Reserved constituencies like Bathnaha (SC), Manihari (ST), and Dhoraiya (SC) will also go to polls. Districts such as West Champaran, Madhubani, Purnia, and Nawada will see heavy voter engagement. Election officials have conducted thorough preparations to ensure fair polling and have increased surveillance to prevent any disturbances during voting day.

Live Updates

  • 05:57 (IST) 11 Nov 2025

    Bihar Assembly Election 2025 LIVE: Mock Polling Underway in Imamganj

     Mock polling underway at a polling booth in Imamganj:



  • 05:47 (IST) 11 Nov 2025

    Bihar Assembly Election 2025 LIVE: Dr Anand Kumar, Presiding Officer In Bhagalpur Polling Station

     "In the Durga Charan High School, four booths have been set up and this is booth no 47. The number of voters is 945…I am hopeful that people will come out to vote in large numbers…All the preparations have been made…" says Dr Anand Kumar, Presiding Officer.

  • 05:39 (IST) 11 Nov 2025

    Bihar Assembly Election 2025 LIVE: Bhagalpur Preparations underway

     Bhagalpur, Bihar | Preparations underway at the polling stations for the second and final phase of Bihar Elections 2025: 



  • 05:35 (IST) 11 Nov 2025

    Bihar Assembly Election 2025 LIVE: Gaya Ji Prepares To Start Polling At 7 AM

    Preparations underway at the polling stations in Gaya Ji, for the second and final phase of #BiharElections2025



  • 05:25 (IST) 11 Nov 2025

    Bihar Assembly Election 2025 LIVE: DGP Urges Voters to Cast Ballots Without Fear

    Bihar Police have strengthened security across the state ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections, which will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates, including key leaders from both the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. The polling will take place a day after a car blast in Delhi killed eight people.Speaking to ANI, Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar confirmed that the state remains on high alert. He said security has been intensified along all bordering areas, with continuous vehicle checks and patrols. The DGP appealed to voters to exercise their franchise fearlessly, assuring that police forces have...

Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 2 LIVE Updates: From Motihari To Gaya, 122 Constituencies Across 20 Districts To Vote Today, Voting Begins At 7 AM

Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 2 LIVE Updates: From Motihari To Gaya, 122 Constituencies Across 20 Districts To Vote Today, Voting Begins At 7 AM

QUICK LINKS