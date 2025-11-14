Bihar Election Key Candidates Results LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav Trails, Maithili Thakur Leads In Early Trends

Bihar Election Key Candidates Results LIVE: The main battle in this election is between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish Kumar, the current JD(U) leader, is aiming for a tenth term as chief minister, though he has not been officially declared the NDA’s CM candidate.

Bihar election key candidates results

Bihar Election Key Candidates Results LIVE: The Election Commission began counting votes for the Bihar Assembly elections on Friday. The 2025 polls are a major showdown between Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD. Voting for the 243-seat Assembly took place in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, and both phases recorded the highest voter turnout in Bihar’s history.

The main battle in this election is between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish Kumar, the current JD(U) leader, is aiming for a tenth term as chief minister, though he has not been officially declared the NDA’s CM candidate.

On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal is hoping to become chief minister for the first time and end the Nitish Kumar-led government’s long run.

Here are the latest updates: