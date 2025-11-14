LIVE TV
Bihar Election Key Candidates Results LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav Trails, Maithili Thakur Leads In Early Trends

🕒 Updated: November 14, 2025 11:16:10 IST
✍️ Written by: Shivam Verma

Bihar Election Key Candidates Results LIVE: The main battle in this election is between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish Kumar, the current JD(U) leader, is aiming for a tenth term as chief minister, though he has not been officially declared the NDA’s CM candidate.

Bihar Election Key Candidates Results LIVE: The Election Commission began counting votes for the Bihar Assembly elections on Friday. The 2025 polls are a major showdown between Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD. Voting for the 243-seat Assembly took place in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, and both phases recorded the highest voter turnout in Bihar’s history.

The main battle in this election is between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. Nitish Kumar, the current JD(U) leader, is aiming for a tenth term as chief minister, though he has not been officially declared the NDA’s CM candidate.

On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal is hoping to become chief minister for the first time and end the Nitish Kumar-led government’s long run.

Here are the latest updates:

Live Updates

  • 11:15 (IST) 14 Nov 2025

    Bihar Election Key Candidates Results LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav trails

    Tejashwi Yadav is currently trailing from the Raghopur seat.

  • 11:00 (IST) 14 Nov 2025

    Bihar Election Key Candidates Results LIVE: NDA crosses majority mark

    NDA alliance has crossed the majority mark of 122, according to ECI trends at 10:48 am. 

  • 10:36 (IST) 14 Nov 2025

    Bihar Election Key Candidates Results LIVE: Anant Singh leads

    Anant Singh is leading by a margin of 700 votes against RJD’s Veena Devi.

  • 10:20 (IST) 14 Nov 2025

    Bihar Election Key Candidates Results LIVE: Khesari Lal Yadav trailing

    On the Chapra seat, the singer is currently behind BJP’s Chhoti Kumari

  • 10:04 (IST) 14 Nov 2025

    Bihar Election Key Candidates Results LIVE: Maithili Thakur leads

    BJP’S Maithili Thakur is in the lead from the Alinagar seat, and this could make her the youngest MLA to be elected in office.

