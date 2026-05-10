Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (10 May 2026): Delhi On High Alert, Vijay To Take Oath Today

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (10 May 2026) (Photo: AI)

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (10 May 2026): Delhi has been put on high alert after there were intelligence inputs indicating likely disturbances in the metropolis. Police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas, and there is strictly monitoring at major public events, transport hubs and government buildings. Authorities have stepped up their policing and are closely monitoring all movements to keep the law in check all day.

Politics is all about the expected swearing in of Vijay as Chief Minister in Tamil Nadu today. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s supporters have come together in significant numbers, marking it as a historic political event. The political landscape is, however, dynamic and formal confirmations from important allies are closely followed.

The current war between the United States and Iran over the West Asia region is a “very difficult conflict,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (local time), but there was no evidence Tehran was seeking nuclear arms. In an interview with the media following the Victory Day Parade here, Putin said Russia has good relations with both Iran and other Persian Gulf countries, and is continuing to work with both groups to find a solution to the current crisis. As far as Iran and the United States, it’s a very difficult conflict. It puts us in a difficult situation because we have good relations with Iran and with the Persian Gulf nations. We maintain contact with both sides. I hope that this conflict will be brought to an end as soon as possible. I think no one wants to continue it,” Putin said. “There is still room for compromise.