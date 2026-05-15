Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (15 May 2026): PM Modi To Embark On 5-Nation Tour Today, Putin Condoles Loss of Lives in Uttar Pradesh Thunderstorm
Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (15 May 2026): Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday, sent condolences to India after really severe thunderstorms and heavy rains hit Uttar Pradesh and ,you know, caused deaths. In a note intended for President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said he felt pained by the suffering, and he passed his sympathies to the families of those who passed away, while also wishing a quick and steady recovery for people who were injured during this kind of natural disaster. As Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner Harikesh Bhaskar said, at least 104 people died in the last 36 to 48 hours, because of nonstop rain, lightning, and thunder activity all across the state. Officials added that the Integrated Control and Command Centre is running 24/7, and that staff continue with in the field inspections plus relief tasks, sort of going step by step. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked the district administrations to give immediate help, release compensation fast, and in general intensify rescue operations. There are also reports about people getting hurt, along with losses in livestock, damage to crops and destruction of nearly 100 houses. This has been reported from 19 districts including Barabanki, Bahraich, Hardoi and Unnao.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go on this sort of five nation tour, from May 15-20 and along the way he will be visiting the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, to help reinforce India’s strategic and economic connections. This time around the focus looks like trade, technology , energy, innovation, green growth, defence, AI and resilient supply chains, more or less. As per the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) the tour arrives in a crucial moment and should open up new possibilities for Indian exporters, especially in engineering, pharmaceuticals, clean energy, logistics and digital trade. In the UAE, Modi is scheduled to meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to talk about trade and energy related cooperation, in particular. For the European segment there will be discussions with leaders like Rob Jetten, Ulf Kristersson and Giorgia Meloni, with attention on semiconductors, green hydrogen, innovation, and those investment ties that usually matter a lot.
Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (15 May 2026): Israel and Lebanon concluded the third round of peace talks, which lasted over eight hours at the US State Department on Thursday, according to a report by the Jerusalem Post. The delegations from both countries will meet again on Friday for further discussions. A State Department official termed the talks ‘productive and positive’. As per the Jerusalem Post, the official added, ‘We look forward to continuing this tomorrow and hope to have more to share then’. According to the outlet, the US mediation of the talks was led by US...
Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (15 May 2026): Tripura has created history by becoming the first state in India to complete all Priority Areas under Deregulation Phase-II of the national Compliance Reduction and Deregulation initiative led by the Cabinet Secretariat of the Government of India. With this achievement, the state has also become the first in the country to complete all 51 Priority Areas under both Phase-I and Phase-II of the reform programme, strengthening its position as a leader in regulatory reforms, Ease of Doing Business, and technology-driven governance. The reforms, launched in January 2026, focused on reducing...
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