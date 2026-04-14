LIVE | CSK vs KKR Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis Key In Big Score For Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score IPL 2026: Catch CSK vs KKR Live Score, KKR vs CSK live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of CSK vs KKR match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Chennai here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of CSK vs KKR on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Scorecard: The Chennai Super Kings got off to a great start, but after the powerplay, they slowed down and ended up with 121/3 after 13 overs. Sanju Samson held the innings together with a smooth 48, and Ayush Mhatre got things going early with an aggressive knock. But Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine took control of the game in the middle overs by making it harder to score runs. CSK’s progress was hurt even more when Samson was out, and the innings lost steam as boundaries dried up, even though Dewald Brevis and Sarfaraz Khan tried to rebuild. Stay tuned for CSK vs KKR live score, CSK vs KKR live cricket updates, CSK vs KKR Live Updates, IPL 2026 Live Score, Live cricket score, IPL live score today, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster CSK vs KKR encounter here on NewsX.
Chennai Super Kings have finally found their groove despite an initial slow start in the IPL 2026 tournament with a splendid win over Delhi Capitals by 23 runs. The Chennai side posted an impressive 212-run scorecard batting first in the game.
Sanju Samson turned out to be the player of the match in Chennai’s lineup due to his outstanding performance that included hitting 115 runs. Moreover, he received solid support from Ayush Mhatre who scored 59 runs in the game.
As far as the bowling performance is concerned, Jamie Overton was instrumental in winning the game for CSK. His contribution was vital in that he dismissed four batters of Delhi. Anshul Kamboj was another important part of the winning performance of Chennai with him taking three wickets in the game.
With this win, the morale of the Chennai team will certainly improve a lot. They would now try to maintain this good form and climb the table.
On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders faced defeat by only three wickets against Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. Batsmen were able to put up a decent total of 181 in their batting inning, but the lack of good bowling in the last few overs led to their downfall.
In terms of batting, Ajinkya Rahane got off to a great start, scoring 41 runs from just 24 deliveries. Angkrish Raghuvanshi made a matured 45-run knock, proving that he can play big roles in the future.
Vaibhav Arora and Anukul Roy had excellent bowling performances by taking two wickets each in the match. But Lucknow managed to make use of the poor death bowling to reach the target in the last delivery.
KKR will have to work on their closing abilities while batting and bowling if they wish to beat the rejuvenated Chennai team.
It can be safely stated that MA Chidambaram Stadium is the one where spins work well. The wicket here is typically slow, which makes it hard for batsmen to get strokes even against spinners.
For T20 games, it is a fact that the wicket does not allow the batters to be very aggressive, and it becomes difficult for the pace bowlers to generate pace from the ball.
It is often seen that the teams opt to bowl first at the Chepauk. It might become hard for the batters to chase the target; hence, patience is required for batting. Anything more than 164 runs in the first innings in the IPL will be considered a decent score here.
After 17 overs, Chennai Super Kings were 169/4 after a close over from Sunil Narine. He got Sarfaraz Khan out for 23 runs early, breaking up a key partnership. Dewald Brevis hit a boundary to keep the score moving and get to 41, while Shivam Dube got off to a good start. Overall, KKR got things back on track with just 7 runs in the over.
After 14 overs, Chennai Super Kings sped up again, getting to 136/3. Dewald Brevis took charge against Varun Chakravarthy, hitting two fours, and Sarfaraz Khan added a six to make it 15 runs in the over.The scoring slowed down for a short time when CSK reached 142/3 after 15 overs. Anukul Roy bowled a tight spell, giving up only 6 runs despite a few wide balls. Brevis and Sarfaraz took turns hitting the ball, but they had trouble getting boundaries on a regular basis.But the game changed a lot in the 16th over when CSK scored 162 runs for 3...
The Chennai Super Kings scored 105 runs in 11 overs, but the pace of the game slowed down. Varun Chakravarthy bowled a tight over, giving up only three runs and keeping both Sanju Samson and Dewald Brevis from scoring. After 12 overs, CSK were at 118/3 after a mixed over from Kartik Tyagi. Sanju Samson hit a six to start, but he was out for 48 soon after, which was a big break for the team. Sarfaraz Khan got his first run with a boundary, and Brevis added a few more to keep the score moving. CSK were able to get 121...
After 10 overs, the Chennai Super Kings had scored 102 runs and were moving steadily toward the 100-run mark. Kartik Tyagi bowled a well-disciplined over that made it hard for the batters to hit the ball because of the speed and bounce. He gave up only 8 runs. Sanju Samson hit a powerful six over point that was the best part of the game. He moved to 40 off 26, while Dewald Brevis had to work hard for his runs, getting only one. Overall, it was a tough over with the bowler asking questions, but CSK still managed to keep the score going.
After 9 overs, the Chennai Super Kings were at 94/2, which was a little slower than before. Sunil Narine threw a tight over, giving up only 5 runs and no boundaries. Sanju Samson kept the innings going by rotating the strike and scoring 33 runs off of 23 balls. Dewald Brevis also got singles to get to 12 runs off of 8 balls. Narine bowled a controlled over, and CSK focused on building their lead instead of being aggressive. They kept wickets in hand as they neared the halfway point.