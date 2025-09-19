DUSU Election Result 2025 LIVE: Aryan Maan Extends Lead in President Race After 11 Rounds of Counting

DUSU Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The Delhi University Student Election 2025 vote counting is underway and may take up to 20 rounds. Over 2.75 lakh students voted with 39.45% turnout across 52 centres. Delhi HC has barred victory processions, with strict security in place. 21 candidates vie for 4 key posts.

DUSU 2025: Vote Counting Underway, Delhi HC Bans Victory Processions

DUSU Election Result 2025 Live Updates, ABVP vs NSUI vs AAP Counting LIVE: The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union Election 2025 is underway, with officials stating that the process may take up to 18–20 rounds before the results are declared. In a strict directive, the Delhi High Court has prohibited any victory processions, instructing the Delhi Police, university authorities, and the local administration to enforce stringent measures to maintain law and order.

This year’s polls saw active participation, with more than 2.75 lakh eligible students casting their votes across 52 centres and 195 booths, where 711 EVMs were used. The final voter turnout stood at 39.45 percent. A total of 21 candidates are in the fray for the four key posts of President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary.

ALSO READ: DUSU Election 2025: Voting Underway, Main Contestants, Result Date & More Details