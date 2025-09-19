DUSU Election Result 2025 LIVE: Aryan Maan Extends Lead in President Race After 11 Rounds of Counting

DUSU Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The Delhi University Student Election 2025 vote counting is underway and may take up to 20 rounds. Over 2.75 lakh students voted with 39.45% turnout across 52 centres. Delhi HC has barred victory processions, with strict security in place. 21 candidates vie for 4 key posts.
DUSU Election Result 2025 Live Updates, ABVP vs NSUI vs AAP Counting LIVE: The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union Election 2025 is underway, with officials stating that the process may take up to 18–20 rounds before the results are declared. In a strict directive, the Delhi High Court has prohibited any victory processions, instructing the Delhi Police, university authorities, and the local administration to enforce stringent measures to maintain law and order.
This year’s polls saw active participation, with more than 2.75 lakh eligible students casting their votes across 52 centres and 195 booths, where 711 EVMs were used. The final voter turnout stood at 39.45 percent. A total of 21 candidates are in the fray for the four key posts of President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary.
After 11 rounds of counting in the DUSU 2025 elections, ABVP’s Aryan Maan leads the presidential race with 14,642 votes, holding a 7,736-vote advantage over NSUI’s Joslyn Chaudhary, who has 6,906 votes. Umanshi Lamba trails with 3,302 votes. In the Vice President contest, NSUI’s Rahul Jhansla leads with 15,409 votes against ABVP’s Govind Tanwar at 11,277, a margin of 4,132 votes.
ABVP maintains leads in Secretary and Joint Secretary posts, with Kunal Chaudhary at 12,537 votes and Deepika Jha at 11,144 votes, holding comfortable leads over their NSUI rivals. The race continues to draw intense attention as counting progresses.
The DUSU elections hold significance beyond campus politics, often serving as a stepping stone for national leadership. Prominent politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the late Arun Jaitley, Ajay Maken, and Alka Lamba, began their careers as DUSU office-bearers.
For students, the stakes are immediate and practical, focusing on issues like affordable hostels, safer campuses, improved transport, and inclusive policies. This dual importance makes the DUSU elections both a training ground for future political leaders and a crucial platform for addressing students’ everyday concerns.
After eight rounds of counting in the DUSU Election 2025, ABVP’s Aryan Maan has taken a commanding lead in the presidential race with 10,362 votes, leaving NSUI’s Joslyn Nandita Choudhary trailing at 5,294. ABVP is also ahead in the Secretary and Joint Secretary posts, with Kunal Choudhary and Deepika Jha leading.
However, NSUI’s Rahul Jhansla maintains a strong lead in the Vice President contest with 11,606 votes, ahead of ABVP’s Govind Tanwar at 7,643. The contest remains heated as counting continues.
