DUSU Election 2025: Voting Underway, Main Contestants, Result Date & More Details

DUSU Election 2025: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election voting is currently underway. Over 2.75 lakh students are eligible to vote in what is considered the biggest student election in India. Voting is being conducted in two phases, from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm for day classes and from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes.

DUSU Election 2025: Main Contestants

The presidential race for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections has emerged between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh; the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), backed by the Congress; and the SFI-AISA alliance, supported by Left student groups.

ABVP (affiliated with RSS) – Candidate Aryan Maan has promised metro concessions, free Wi-Fi, better sports facilities, and accessibility audits.

NSUI (backed by Congress) – Candidate Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, a PG student, has pledged to solve hostel shortages, improve safety, and provide menstrual leave.

SFI-AISA (Left-backed alliance) – Candidate Anjali from IP College is campaigning for gender sensitisation, resistance to fee hikes, and revival of grievance redressal.

DUSU Election 2025: Voting Time

Day class: 8:30 am to 1 pm

Evening class: 3 pm to 7:30 pm.

DUSU Election 2025: Guidelines

Students are required to carry their ID cards to place their votes. Polling will take place from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm for the day shift and from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm for the evening shift.

Candidates and their supporters must refrain from any act of gross indiscipline. Any form of physical assault or threat of violence against any teaching, non-teaching staff, or any student within the University of Delhi is strictly prohibited.

Colleges must ensure that all EVMs are securely sealed and make sure that the name of the institution is clearly marked on each machine.

Police escorts should be made available for EVMs transportation from Colleges/Institutions/Departments to the Counting Centre.

DUSU Election 2025: Result Date

DUSU Election 2025 result will be declared on Friday, September 19. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am.