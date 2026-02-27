East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score ISL: EBFC 1-0 JFC At Half-Time | Edmund Lalrindika Gives Slender Lead

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as EBFC take on JFC in Kolkata. Stay tuned for live scores and match updates.

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur ISL Live Score and Updates. Photo: East Bengal/Jamshedpur- X

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score and Updates: In-Form East Bengal are set to host East Bengal FC today at the Salt Lake Stadium in a match that carries significant weight despite being so early in the season. With the 2025–26 ISL season operating on a condensed 13-game league format, the margin for error has effectively vanished.

Red & Gold Brigade March On

East Bengal enters the match sitting in first place, riding the momentum of a dominant 4-1 victory over Sporting Club Delhi. Under head coach Óscar Bruzón, the “Red and Gold Brigade” has been lethal in attack, scoring seven goals in their opening two games. Youssef Ezzejjari has been the standout, already netting four times this season, while Brazilian playmaker Miguel Figueira has provided the creative spark in midfield.

Jamshedpur In Form

Jamshedpur FC, the “Men of Steel,” offer a starkly different challenge. Currently fourth (separated only by goal difference), Owen Coyle’s side has mastered the art of the 1-0 win. They arrive in Kolkata with a perfect defensive record, having kept clean sheets against both Mohammedan SC and Punjab FC. For Coyle, this match is about whether his compact, organized defensive block can withstand the league’s most potent offense.

Head-to-Head & Venue History

Historically, Jamshedpur FC holds a razor-thin advantage in this fixture. The “Men of Steel” have often proved to be a difficult puzzle for the Red and Gold Brigade to solve.

Total Matches: 10

Jamshedpur FC Wins: 4

East Bengal FC Wins: 3

Draws: 3

Total Goals: 17 (Jamshedpur 9, East Bengal 8)

The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) has been a fortress for East Bengal in this specific matchup recently. While Jamshedpur was dominant in the early years of East Bengal’s ISL journey, the tide has turned at this venue.

Match Details

Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST, Monday, Feb 23, 2026

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata