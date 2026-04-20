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Home > Education News > CRPF Constable 2026 Application Form Released: Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Dates and Selection Process

CRPF Constable 2026 Application Form Released: Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Dates and Selection Process

The Central Reserve Police Force has started the CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026 process from April 20, 2026.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026
CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 20, 2026 17:46:33 IST

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CRPF Constable 2026 Application Form Released: Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Dates and Selection Process

The CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026 has been launched from 20th April. There are a total of 9195 vacancies available in different posts. Candidates can apply online in the official recruitment portal before the last date, on 19th May, 2026. This year, CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026 is for multiple technical and tradesman posts. The recruitment is open to male and female candidates across the nation.

What is the last date to apply for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026

The application process for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026 is from 20th April to 19th May. Similarly, the fee payment deadline is also till 19th May. Candidates are advised to apply early to avoid any last-minute technical glitches.

How many vacancies are announced in CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026

There are a total of 9195 vacancies announced for the CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026. 9096 posts are announced for male candidates, out of which 79 posts are reserved for females. There are also 20 posts announced under the Pioneer wing. The total vacant posts are distributed across various trades and categories.

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What posts are included in CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026

The CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026 will recruit candidates for various technical and tradesman posts. The posts are driver, cook, carpenter, tailor, barber, washerman and safai karamchari. Candidates are advised to refer to the official recruitment notification for post-specific requirements.

What is the eligibility for CRPF constable recruitment 2026

The eligibility criteria for the CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026 are as follows:

  • Nationality: Indian
  • Age limit: Driver: 21 to 27 years
  • Others: 18 to 23 years 
  • Educational qualification: Class 10 pass

Candidates having ITI certificates or relevant experience may also be eligible for some of the technical posts. Age relaxation will be applicable as per government norms.

What is the selection process for CRPF Constable 2026

The selection process will have the following stages: Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Computer-Based Test (CBT), Trade or Skill Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

Candidates would be selected based on their score in CBT and based on the qualifying of other stages.

How to apply for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026 online:

The steps to apply online for Constable Recruitment 2026 are as follows:

  • Go to the official website of CRPF recruitment. 
  • Click on the Constable Recruitment 2026 link.
  • Register yourself with the basic details. 
  • Fill up the application form.
  • Upload documents
  • Pay the application fee.
  • After paying your application fee, download your confirmation page. 

The candidate should maintain the copy of the submitted application form as and when required.

What documents are required for CRPF Constable application

The documents that are required for uploading and presenting in CRPF recruitment include the following: Educational certificates, identity verification Domicile certificate Passport-size photograph These documents will be verified during the selection process.

What should candidates keep in mind before applying

The candidate should be aware of the notification before applying. In several posts, recruitment takes place in a state-wise manner. Hence, to verify the documents, a candidate should have a domicile certificate of the respective state. The CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026 is a high-profile opportunity for candidates to register for government jobs in the defence sector.

With a large number of vacancies and many posts available, the candidates who are interested should complete the registration process well ahead of the deadline.

Also Read: Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 Releasing Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Steps

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Tags: CRPFCRPF constableCRPF Constable eligibility 2026CRPF Constable recruitment 2026CRPF recruitment

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CRPF Constable 2026 Application Form Released: Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Dates and Selection Process

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CRPF Constable 2026 Application Form Released: Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Dates and Selection Process
CRPF Constable 2026 Application Form Released: Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Dates and Selection Process
CRPF Constable 2026 Application Form Released: Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Dates and Selection Process
CRPF Constable 2026 Application Form Released: Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Dates and Selection Process

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