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Home > Education News > Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 Releasing Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Steps

Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 Releasing Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Steps

The Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 is set to be released on April 21, marking a crucial step for candidates appearing in the recruitment process.

Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026
Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 20, 2026 16:58:14 IST

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Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 Releasing Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Steps

The Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 will be released on April 21, and candidates are advised to download it as soon as possible. The exam for clerk posts will be held on April 26, leaving candidates just a few days to finalise their arrangements. The exam is expected to recruit 1,382 clerks at Bombay High Court, and thousands of candidates will appear for the exam at multiple centres.

When will Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 be released

The admit card for Bombay High Court Clerk 2026 will be released on April 21 on the official recruitment website.

Candidates who have registered successfully will be able to log in using their credentials and download their hall ticket.

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Candidates should download the admit card as soon as it is released to avoid last-minute technical glitches.

What is the exam date for Bombay High Court Clerk 2026

The screening test for clerk posts will be conducted on April 26, 2026, at multiple centres in offline mode.

With less than a week to go from the release of the hall ticket to the exam, candidates need to focus on exam readiness.

How to download Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026

Download the Admit Card through the following simple steps:

  • Go to official website of Bombay High Court
  • Click on ‘Clerk Admit Card 2026’ link
  • Enter registration ID and date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download and print the admit card

To ensure the correctness of the details, candidates must verify all details after downloading the hall ticket.

What details are mentioned on Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card

The admit card will have important details which are necessary for the candidate to verify their identity on the exam day. Candidate’s name and roll number Exam date and reporting time Examination centre Photograph and signature Important instructions: If there is any paper missing and the candidate notices the error on the admit card, they are asked to inform the concerned authorities immediately.

What are the exam day instructions for Clerk exam 2026

Candidates have to carry a printed copy of the admit card and a proof of photo ID. They will not be allowed to enter the exam centre if they do not have the same. Candidates should try to reach the exam centre at least 60 to 90 minutes before the reporting time and follow the smooth verification process.

How many vacancies are available in Bombay High Court Clerk recruitment 2026

The recruitment drive is open only for 1,382 clerk posts. As a part of their selection procedure, the candidates are to appear for a screening test in the first round and an interview in the subsequent round.

What should candidates do after downloading admit card

After downloading the admit card, the candidates have to cross-check all the details and plan their journey to the exam centre accordingly. Candidates also have to revise the important topics and take all the required documents with themselves. Check the official website for any last-minute changes or any other information pertaining to the Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026.

The exam is coming very close, so make sure to be well prepared and keep yourself updated with all the latest admit card-related information.

Also Read: CBSE Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Login Details and Marksheet Download Process

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Tags: Bombay High CourtBombay High Court ClerkBombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026Bombay High Court Clerk recruitment 2026Bombay High Court recruitment

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Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 Releasing Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Steps

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Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 Releasing Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Steps
Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 Releasing Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Steps
Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 Releasing Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Steps
Bombay High Court Clerk Admit Card 2026 Releasing Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Steps

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