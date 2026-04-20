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Home > Education News > CBSE Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Login Details and Marksheet Download Process

CBSE Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Login Details and Marksheet Download Process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Result 2026 is expected to be declared soon, with over 18 lakh students awaiting their scores.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: April 20, 2026 16:47:49 IST

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CBSE Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Login Details and Marksheet Download Process

The CBSE Class 12 result 2026 is expected to be declared soon on the official website. More than 18 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their CBSE Class 12 Result 2026. According to the latest information, results are likely to be announced by April 30. Students appearing for those board exams must be prepared with login details, as the result link will be activated online when the CBSE announces the result.

When will the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 be declared

The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is likely to be announced by the end of April. Although CBSE has not officially confirmed the date and time of the result announcement, previous experience and latest updates suggest that students may receive their result by the end of April. Students still need to keep checking official websites for result announcements.

Where can I check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 online

Results will be announced on verified websites having dedicated result links such as ‘results’, ‘cbse.nic.in’, ‘cbse.gov.in’, ‘DigiLocker’, and ‘UMANG app SMS services’. This is one of the measures that helps in controlling traffic on result portals.

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How to check the CBSE 12th result 2026

Students can visit the official website of the CBSE result portal and follow the below simple steps to check their scores:

  • Navigate to the result website of CBSE
  • Click on the Class 12 result link
  • Enter roll number, school number and other details
  • Submit all details 
  • View and download marksheet

Students are also advised to print their marks sheet for further reference.

Can the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 be checked through SMS

The CBSE has introduced alternative methods like SMS and IVRS facilities to check results. Students can send their query by SMS using a specific format to the given number, or they can use the IVRS facility by calling the official number with their area code. These alternative facilities are handy when the result website is not working or is slow.

What details are mentioned in the CBSE Class 12 marksheet 2026

The marksheet will contain the following: – student’s name and roll number, school name, marks in each subjects, grades, and qualifying status Students should double-check the information after the result is released.

What are the passing marks in the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

The minimum marks to pass the CBSE Class 12 exams are 33 per cent in theory and practical components separately. In order to ensure that it is a fair game, the board follows an all-across evaluation system and does not publish a list of toppers.

What happens after the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Following the result announcement, students can apply for undergraduate admissions to colleges and universities all over India.

Students who fail in one or more subjects will have an opportunity to appear for compartment exams, which are scheduled to be conducted in July 2026.

How was the CBSE Class 12 performance last year

A total of 16.5 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams in the last academic year, and 88.39 per cent passed the exams. Girls continued to outperform the boys in nearly every discipline, which has been the trend for years. Students are urged to check reliable sources such as the official CBSE website for any updates and spread no misinformation.

With the result announcement in the cards for us, keeping the login details handy at all times will ease the process once the results are out.

Also Read: Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out at cohsem.nic.in: Direct Link, How to Check Marks and Download Scorecard
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CBSE Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Login Details and Marksheet Download Process
CBSE Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, Login Details and Marksheet Download Process
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