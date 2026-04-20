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Home > Education News > Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out at cohsem.nic.in: Direct Link, How to Check Marks and Download Scorecard

Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out at cohsem.nic.in: Direct Link, How to Check Marks and Download Scorecard

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM), has announced the Manipur HSE Result 2026.

Manipur HSE Result 2026
Manipur HSE Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 20, 2026 14:57:33 IST

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Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out at cohsem.nic.in: Direct Link, How to Check Marks and Download Scorecard

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM), has announced the Manipur HSE Result 2026 today, 20 April. Students who appeared in the Class 12 board examinations can now no longer wait to check and download their provisional marksheets. The results have been announced for all streams, science, commerce and arts, easing the minds of thousands of students waiting for their results.

When was the Manipur HSE result 2026 declared

The Manipur HSE result for 2026 was announced today, 20 April. The announcement comes after both the theory and practical examinations were concluded earlier this year. Students can now check their results online immediately.

Where can I check the Manipur Class 12 Result 2026 online

Candidates can check their results via these official websites: manresults.nic.in cohsem.nic.in. These websites host the official result link and also provide the opportunity to download marksheets.

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How To Check COHSEM HSE Result 2026

Students can check their scorecards in the following steps:

  • Open the official website. 
  • Open the ‘Manipur HSE (Class XII) Result 2026’ link.
  • Enter roll number, date of birth, age, and captcha 
  • Press the submit button
  • View and download the marksheet

Students are requested to take a printout of the result for future reference. 

When were Manipur HSE exams 2026 held

The Manipur Class 12 board exams were held from February 17 to March 20, 2026. The practical board examinations were held earlier, from January 2 to 31. The results have been announced after the completion of evaluation and verification.

What details are mentioned in the Manipur HSE marksheet 2026

The provisional marksheet will provide the following information: Student’s name Roll number Name of parents Name of school/institute Stream science, commerce, arts Marks in theory and practical subject-wise Total marks and grade Students have to verify all the information after downloading their result.

What is the grading system in the Manipur HSE Result 2026

The board follows a grading system based on the total marks: 400 and above: Distinction. 300 and above: First Division 225 to 299: Second Division 165 to 224: Third Division The grading system will help in determining the performance of the student and his/her eligibility for higher education.

Can students check Manipur HSE Result 2026 through SMS

Candidates can also check the Manipur HSE Result 2026 through an SMS. They need to send an SMS in the required format to the given mobile number. The result will then be sent to the mobile and not to the official website. This option is helpful in case of heavy traffic on the official website. Students are advised to download and keep the provisional marksheet safe until the original result is received from their respective schools.

Now that the results have been announced, students can apply for higher education based on their marks.

Also Read: JAC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board 12th Result Date, Link and How to Download Scorecard

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Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out at cohsem.nic.in: Direct Link, How to Check Marks and Download Scorecard

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Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out at cohsem.nic.in: Direct Link, How to Check Marks and Download Scorecard

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Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out at cohsem.nic.in: Direct Link, How to Check Marks and Download Scorecard
Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out at cohsem.nic.in: Direct Link, How to Check Marks and Download Scorecard
Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out at cohsem.nic.in: Direct Link, How to Check Marks and Download Scorecard
Manipur Board Class 12 Result 2026 Out at cohsem.nic.in: Direct Link, How to Check Marks and Download Scorecard

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