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Home > Regionals News > Chhattisgarh Plane Crash Horror: Two Dead As Private Jet Goes Down After Flying Dangerously Low, Hits Trees And Bursts Into Flames – Watch

Chhattisgarh Plane Crash Horror: Two Dead As Private Jet Goes Down After Flying Dangerously Low, Hits Trees And Bursts Into Flames – Watch

A private aircraft crashed in Jashpur after hitting a tree at low altitude, killing two pilots. Rescue teams reached the spot as visuals showed flames and smoke, while officials said a full report on the cause is still awaited.

Chhattisgarh crash visuals (Images: X)
Chhattisgarh crash visuals (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: April 20, 2026 17:27:50 IST

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Chhattisgarh Plane Crash Horror: Two Dead As Private Jet Goes Down After Flying Dangerously Low, Hits Trees And Bursts Into Flames – Watch

A private aircraft crashed into a hillside in Jashpur on Monday, triggering panic in the area, with casualties feared initially. According to locals, the jet went down after hitting a tree in a forested region, raising concerns about the severity of the Chhattisgarh crash.

Visuals from the spot showed thick smoke and flames rising from the wreckage at the hillside located in the Jashpur-Narayanpur region. At first, it was unclear how many people were on board the ill-fated aircraft, and officials had not immediately confirmed the incident, adding to the uncertainty around the Chhattisgarh crash.

Chhattisgarh crash visuals show flames and smoke

Reports say that, Police and administrative teams quickly rushed to the site following reports of the Chhattisgarh crash. Rescue efforts were initiated, though authorities said more details were still awaited. The situation remained tense as teams tried to assess what exactly had happened in the remote forest area.

Later, officials confirmed that two pilots were killed after the aircraft crashed in a forest area of Jashpur district. The incident reportedly took place in the Ratanpahli forest near Khurasagarha village under the Narayanpur police station limits, bringing tragic clarity to the Chhattisgarh crash.

Chhattisgarh crash kills two pilots in forest area

According to preliminary inputs, the aircraft was flying at a very low altitude, around 30 feet above the ground, when it collided with a tree and crashed. This low flying height is being seen as a key factor in the Chhattisgarh crash, though an official investigation is still awaited.

Visuals circulating from the area appear to show a small single-engine propeller aircraft flying unusually low, just above treetop level, moments before the reported crash. These details have raised questions about what led to the Chhattisgarh crash.

Chhattisgarh crash investigation still awaited

A rescue team has been sent to the crash site, and the organization is currently conducting an investigation into the site in order to determine the extent of the damage and gather more info. While many details have become available, there is still no official report or confirmation for the Chhattisgarh air crash according to authorities.

Currently, the agencies are focused on the recovery and the rescue, and using that information to understand what caused the Chhattisgarh air crash that occurred in the Jashpur forested area to happen.

(Further details are awaited)

Also Read: Rajasthan Horror: Stray Cow On Highway Causes Car To Lose Control; Driver Narrowly Escapes, Viral Video Sparks Debate On Vigilantism And Driving Errors | WATCH  

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Chhattisgarh Plane Crash Horror: Two Dead As Private Jet Goes Down After Flying Dangerously Low, Hits Trees And Bursts Into Flames – Watch

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Chhattisgarh Plane Crash Horror: Two Dead As Private Jet Goes Down After Flying Dangerously Low, Hits Trees And Bursts Into Flames – Watch
Chhattisgarh Plane Crash Horror: Two Dead As Private Jet Goes Down After Flying Dangerously Low, Hits Trees And Bursts Into Flames – Watch
Chhattisgarh Plane Crash Horror: Two Dead As Private Jet Goes Down After Flying Dangerously Low, Hits Trees And Bursts Into Flames – Watch
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